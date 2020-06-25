This 1963 Corvette Z06 "Holy Grail" Sat for 46 Years, Now Getting Second Chance

Imagine somebody bought a C6 Corvette Z06 brand new and took the vehicle to various track events, only for the car to end up crashing and burning, say, last year. If such a sad story was true, involving heavy or even critical damage, the 'Vette would have serious chances of ending up on Copart and then its buyer would do whatever he or she pleased with the wrecked Chevy. But what if the tale involved a 1963 Corvette Z06, which is the case with the real car sitting before us? Things would obviously be a bit different, for quite a few reasons.