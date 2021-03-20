World's Quickest Chevy Camaro Runs Five-Second Quarter-Mile

More on this:

1 Hennessey Camaro Looks Way More Menacing Rendered as a Mid-Engine Supercar

2 1968 Chevrolet Camaro Impulse Is an Ultra-Sleek Restomod With Bespoke Everything

3 Alfa Giulia Quadrifoglio Has Big Enough Clover Leaves To Take on Tuned Camaro SS

4 Matching Numbers 1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS Barn Find Is as Original as It Gets

5 Stock Shelby GT350 and Camaro SS E85 Are Almost Evenly Matched, but Not Quite