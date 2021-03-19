Android Auto Stuck in a Reconnect Loop and the Fix Could Be Awful News

4 1.3 Million Miles Later, This 2013 Ford F-350 Still Has the Original Diesel V8

1 1985 Toyota Land Cruiser Came From Australia to Live a Diesel Life in America

More on this:

3,000HP Diesel Dragster Doesn't Care About the World, Runs 6-Second Quarter-Mile

Diesel engines look set to be phased out in a few years (at least on automobiles), but they're still running strong in cars across Europe and Asia. But no production car oil burner is as ludicrous as the diesel mills currently used in drag racing. 1 photo



A proper slingshot-style dragster with the engine behind the driver's seat, this contraption pairs a 7.6-liter inline-six International engine with no fewer than three Hypermax turbo units. The combo cranks out in excess of 3,000 horsepower, more than twice the output of a Bugatti Chiron! Or the combined power of more than six BMW M4s, if you will.



But the mill also blows a whole lot of smoke into the air. I guess there isn't much concern about global warming at drag racing events, but it's not a legal issue yet since oil burners are still legal.



Anyway, the big turbos and the massive cloud of smoke come with impressive performance. This dragster launches quicker than a jet fighter, it doesn't struggle much with grip, and runs the quarter-mile in 6.69 seconds. The trap speed is an insane 217.53 mph (350.08 kph)! It's actually shocking that the rear end stays together during such an aggressive launch.



Fun fact: the International DT 466 engine was introduced back in 1971 when the producing company was known as



Needless to say, it's a fine example of an unlikely



Diesels aren't very common at the drag strip. Most racers go with gasoline and alcohol , but oil burners pop-up from time to time to blow a cloud of smoke while running the quarter-mile. This triple turbo dragster with more than 3,000 horsepower takes the cake with a six-second run.A proper slingshot-style dragster with the engine behind the driver's seat, this contraption pairs a 7.6-liter inline-six International engine with no fewer than three Hypermax turbo units. The combo cranks out in excess of 3,000 horsepower, more than twice the output of a Bugatti Chiron! Or the combined power of more than six BMW M4s, if you will.But the mill also blows a whole lot of smoke into the air. I guess there isn't much concern about global warming at drag racing events, but it's not a legal issue yet since oil burners are still legal.Anyway, the big turbos and the massive cloud of smoke come with impressive performance. This dragster launches quicker than a jet fighter, it doesn't struggle much with grip, and runs the quarter-mile in 6.69 seconds. The trap speed is an insane 217.53 mph (350.08 kph)! It's actually shocking that the rear end stays together during such an aggressive launch.Fun fact: the International DT 466 engine was introduced back in 1971 when the producing company was known as International Harvester . It survived under Navistar International ownership all the way until 2016. Far from a racing engine, this oil burner was primarily used in medium-duty trucks and school buses, but they also powered farming and construction equipment back in the day.Needless to say, it's a fine example of an unlikely dragster engine. Now hit the play button to watch this rig blasts through the quarter-mile while blowing massive amounts of NO2 into the air.