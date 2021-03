3,000HP Diesel Dragster Doesn't Care About the World, Runs 6-Second Quarter-Mile

Diesels aren't very common at the drag strip. Most racers go with gasoline and alcohol , but oil burners pop-up from time to time to blow a cloud of smoke while running the quarter-mile. This triple turbo dragster with more than 3,000 horsepower takes the cake with a six-second run.A proper slingshot-style dragster with the engine behind the driver's seat, this contraption pairs a 7.6-liter inline-six International engine with no fewer than three Hypermax turbo units. The combo cranks out in excess of 3,000 horsepower, more than twice the output of a Bugatti Chiron! Or the combined power of more than six BMW M4s, if you will.But the mill also blows a whole lot of smoke into the air. I guess there isn't much concern about global warming at drag racing events, but it's not a legal issue yet since oil burners are still legal.Anyway, the big turbos and the massive cloud of smoke come with impressive performance. This dragster launches quicker than a jet fighter, it doesn't struggle much with grip, and runs the quarter-mile in 6.69 seconds. The trap speed is an insane 217.53 mph (350.08 kph)! It's actually shocking that the rear end stays together during such an aggressive launch.Fun fact: the International DT 466 engine was introduced back in 1971 when the producing company was known as International Harvester . It survived under Navistar International ownership all the way until 2016. Far from a racing engine, this oil burner was primarily used in medium-duty trucks and school buses, but they also powered farming and construction equipment back in the day.Needless to say, it's a fine example of an unlikely dragster engine. Now hit the play button to watch this rig blasts through the quarter-mile while blowing massive amounts of NO2 into the air.