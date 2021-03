1968 Chevrolet Camaro Impulse Is an Ultra-Sleek Restomod With Bespoke Everything

EFI

Built between 1967 and 1969, the original Camaro was based on GM’s new rear-wheel-drive F-body platform and could be had as either a two-door hardtop or a two-door convertible, with a choice of straight-six or V8 engines. Now, as special as it would be to own such a car in its factory specification, some people prefer the way of the “Restomod”.With that in mind, meet the absolutely bonkers “Impulse” Camaro, based on a 1968 hardtop model . Built by Bonnell’s Rod Shop in Fairview, Pennsylvania, it is getting auctioned off through Mecum , May 14-22, in Indianapolis, Indiana, and its resume includes multiple SEMA appearances.The styling is clearly on the aggressive side. The car is 7 inches (17.7 cm) shorter than stock, while the roof has been sliced by 4 inches (10 cm). Other visual changes include the raised wheel wells, bespoke grille with over 175 LED lights, Rigid Industries headlights, bespoke hood and cowl, custom offset Forgeline wheels, and a custom rear fascia.That massive cowl, by the way, houses a 360 ci (5.9L) small block unit with an eight-stack fuel system. The car also runs a Holley(fuel injection) management system, 4-like rear suspension, 13-inch Wilwood disc brakes, plus a custom exhaust system with really subtle side pipes.As for the interior, it’s completely unique, featuring custom color-matched premium leather, new gauges, bucket seats, a new steering wheel, a roll cage, and as a nice final touch, power windows.This car is definitely going to cost somebody an arm and a leg, which is how it should be considering all the work that went into building it. Here's hoping the highest bidder won't do anything to lower the car's value in time.