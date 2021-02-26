This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Hides Over 500 Horsepower Under the Hood

Trek's Limited-Run Cafe Moto Go Is a $3K Speedy City e-Bike With Retro Styling

Chevrolet built over 235,000 units of the Camaro back in 1968, with the base model accounting for more than 159,000 models of the total production. 14 photos



The Camaro that you see here started as a Z28, and while the car is mostly original these days, the engine under the hood has been replaced with a unit that develops a lot more power than the one installed by



It’s a ZZ502 unit that now develops over 500 horsepower and is paired with a Tremec 5-speed transmission, both obviously working just properly.



Restored in 2006, this Camaro has also been gifted with a series of other upgrades in the meantime, including 18-inch Boyd wheels and new tires from Nitto. A new cooling system and an aluminum radiator have also been installed alongside several other mechanical upgrades.



The owner says the mileage is 5,000 miles (8,046.72 kilometers), but this is likely what the odometer indicates since the new engine has been installed.



Everything sounds really great on this Camaro, but there’s one little tidbit that you might not enjoy. It’s the price tag, as the seller wants to get no less than $50,000 for the car – this is a fixed price, as the Camaro isn’t listed for auction but for direct sale.



