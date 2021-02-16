Pro-Street 1968 Chevrolet Camaro Combines 383 Muscle With B&M Mega Blower

For the 1968 model year, regular people like you and me couldn’t get a more potent Camaro than the-block 396 and race-bred 302 small-block V8. The 427 wasn’t available as a regular production option, which is why the likes of Don Yenko and Dana Chevrolet came to prominence.
The muscled-up pony featured before your eyes isn’t one of those prized collectibles, but a one-off restomod with pro-street modifications and strip-slaying credentials. Reconditioned only recently, according to the selling vendor, this one-off Camaro was built with no expense spared.
Listed by 1964viperboy on eBay with a buy-it-now price of $65,000 or best offer, the no-nonsense pony is gifted with a B&M Mega Blower on top of a 383 stroker. There’s no word whatsoever about output figures, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the 6.3-liter V8 develops 600 HP in this application.
Dual 600-cfm carburetors feed the gentle giant with a polished blower on top of it. Center Line drag-racing wheels and Mickey Thompson radials complement the Turbo 400 automatic transmission with a 2800 stall converter, Ford 9.0-inch rear end, 3.73 gear, and coil-over rear suspension.
The list of modifications doesn’t end here, though. A fuel cell in the trunk, a rear-seat delete, roll cage, shaved firewall, and drip rails, as well as the Viper-like red clearcoat are highlights in their own right. Disc brakes, an electric water pump, Be Cool aluminum radiator with dual electric fans, and three-inch exhaust with Flowmaster mufflers need to be mentioned as well.
“There is just way too much to list,” said the man who built this sexy-yet-menacing weekend warrior. The Camaro is said to run and drive great, even on the street, which is only to be expected from a pro-street build. “This car is very straight. All body panels line up. Not a nicer one out there.”
Offered with a clear title in hand, the 'Maro is located in Alexandria, LA.
