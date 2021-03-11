Supercharged 700-HP Range Rover Restomod by Chieftain Is Jaw-Droppingly Gorgeous

5 2022 Range Rover Looks Like One Solid Piece of Metal Winter Testing

Remember the last time you drooled over a classic Range Rover? It’s got to be circa March 11, 2021, because this is likely the first time you’ve ever laid eyes on Chieftain’s Xtreme two-door Range Rover restomod, a fully bespoke creation that's nothing to sneeze at in a straight line either. 6 photos



Now, let’s dive a little deeper into this particular bespoke SUV because there’s a lot to break down. First of all, it’s called the Xtreme, and it has undergone a full body restoration and interior re-trim. It also sits on a re-worked chassis, boasting a new and fully independent suspension to go with AP Racing brakes.



You’re going to need all those new bits to handle the GM-sourced



We’re not exactly sure how fast it is, but other LS3-powered Chieftain Range Rovers (minus the supercharger) will hit 62 mph (100 kph) in around 5.2 seconds, and that’s with 430 hp (435 PS). This 700-hp one is definitely plowing straight through that 5-second mark—we're guessing low 4s.



Other highlights that we can see include the new front fascia with circular headlights, custom wheels, door handle delete, new rear end design, and of course, those side-exit exhaust tips.



As for how much it costs, well, more basic Chieftain Let’s rewind a bit and touch on who this tuner is and why it does what it does. The Chieftain brand belongs to a company called Jensen International Automotive (JIA), whose first order of business is to restore classic Jensen Motors models. They created Chieftain specifically for classic Range Rovers , and boy, are we glad that they did.Now, let’s dive a little deeper into this particular bespokebecause there’s a lot to break down. First of all, it’s called the Xtreme, and it has undergone a full body restoration and interior re-trim. It also sits on a re-worked chassis, boasting a new and fully independent suspension to go with AP Racing brakes.You’re going to need all those new bits to handle the GM-sourced 6.2-liter supercharged LS3 V8 unit that’s been installed underneath the hood. It produces 700 hp (709 PS), with everything going to all four wheels via a modern eight-speed automatic transmission.We’re not exactly sure how fast it is, but other LS3-powered Chieftain Range Rovers (minus the supercharger) will hit 62 mph (100 kph) in around 5.2 seconds, and that’s with 430 hp (435 PS). This 700-hp one is definitely plowing straight through that 5-second mark—we're guessing low 4s.Other highlights that we can see include the new front fascia with circular headlights, custom wheels, door handle delete, new rear end design, and of course, those side-exit exhaust tips.As for how much it costs, well, more basic Chieftain restomods tend to start at around £147,500 ($205,000). This one is easily their most impressive creation, and while no official number has been provided, we certainly wouldn’t be surprised if it cost about as much as a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

