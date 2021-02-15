1968 Chevrolet Camaro 6-Speed With Supercharged LS3 V8 Is a Real Quake Maker

The first-generation Chevy Camaro is a really popular car among restomodders and tuners. Its elegant lines and unassuming exterior also make it an ideal candidate for a “sleeper,” meaning people won’t necessarily expect you to trounce them in a straight line.
Yet, that’s often what happens whenever some modern-day hot hatchback, fast sedan, or even most sports cars come up against an American classic that weighs as much as a Ford Fiesta and packs about as much power as the latest Shelby GT500 Mustang.
As amazing as this car looks, we have to address its performance first. According to the Bring a Trailer ad, the car features a 6.2-liter LS3 V8 engine sourced from a 2008 Corvette. In addition, it also comes with an Edelbrock E-Force supercharger, an intercooler, longer-duration camshaft, Tremec T56 six-speed manual, limited-slip differential, a custom exhaust, plus upgraded brakes and suspension.
The seller claims the car has been on the dyno, where it put down just under 600 whp (wheel horsepower) and around 700 lb-ft (950 Nm) of torque. That means it’s pushing roughly 700 hp at the crank, which is an astonishing number in a vehicle that normally weighs 2,920 lbs (1,324 kg). We can’t tell you how quick it is, but the footage that you can watch below suggests that it might be “stupid fast”.
So, what else is different about this 1968 Camaro? It’s got new rear quarter panels, fenders, hood, trunk lid, and door, while the drop rails, door handles, front bumper, and the side turn signals were all removed in favor of a sleeker appearance.
Inside, there are bolstered black leather low-back seats, leather/Alcantara door panels and headliner, carbon fiber trim, custom center console, an American Powertrain shifter, touchscreen stereo, a new steering wheel, and an air conditioning system.
The ad specifies 2,800 miles (4,500 km) on the clock since the mods were completed, with the LS3 V8 having had 1,800 miles (2,900 km) on it when it was sourced.
