This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS "427 Dana Super Camaro" Replica Is Up for Grabs

During a time when Chevrolet refused to offer the 427 big-block V8 in the Camaro, dealership owner and racer Donald Frank Yenko created the 450-horsepower Super Camaro by swapping the factory-supplied L78 with the L72 from the ‘Vette. But Don Yenko wasn’t alone in this business. 32 photos



Pop the hood, and you’ll find the



Vintage Doug's headers with custom cut-outs, a transistorized ignition system, and Cherry Bombs for the 2.5-inch exhaust system also need to be mentioned. The suck-squeeze-bang-blow is channeled to the 12-bolt rear differential with 4.10 gears by a Muncie M22 manual transmission. The heavy-duty sibling of the 2.20:1 close-ratio M21 is also known as the Rock Crusher because it was specifically developed for high-torque applications.



Featured in multiple magazines, the Dana Super Camaro with RS/SS design influences also rocks bolt-on subframe connectors, Traction Master bars, a Lakewood scattershield, Koni shock absorbers, a heavy-duty sway bar, quick-ratio steering, and power disc brakes for maximum stopping power.



Dana Chevrolet was the first dealership on the West Coast to offer a 427-engined Camaro, and the car we'll talk about on this occasion is a very faithful replica of the Dana Super Camaro. Built with the help of former Dana Chevrolet employees, this bruiser features the "correct mechanical components, exterior trim, and interior touches" as per Mecum

