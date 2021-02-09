This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Hides Some Bad News Under the Hood

Fixing This Long-Time Android Auto Bug Might Be Easier than Even Google Expected

When it comes to the first-year Camaro , most people purchased the base model, as Chevrolet produced a little over 121,000 units, whereas some 64,850 customers picked the version equipped with the RS package. 13 photos



At first glance, the auction starting bid might be a little bit ambitious, especially given the condition of the car and the fact it’s a 6-cylinder Camaro. The seller expects to get at least $6,900 as part of the no-reserve auction, but at this price, it might be quite a challenge to find someone willing to get it home. The 1967 Camaro SS was a lot rarer, as only some 34,400 units got to see the daylight, but the real truly rare version was the Z28, which accounted for just 602 units out of the entire first-year production.The Camaro you’re looking at right here, however, is the base model, and eBay user amandaschlegel has recently listed it for auction, hoping someone sees it and decides to give the car the restoration it deserves.At first glance, the Camaro doesn’t look that bad, but on the other hand, it’s pretty clear whoever buys it would have to put a lot of work into getting everything in tip-top shape. And if you were hoping to at least get a working engine, that’s something you’ll have to discover on your own, as the car has been sitting for 5 years.The owner says the engine actually started five years ago before the Camaro was parked, but judging from the photos in the article, it’s all rusty in there, so there’s a good chance some fixes would be required to get it up and running. Also, worth knowing is this is a 6-cylinder Camaro with an automatic transmission, but on the other hand, it’s said to come with a good frame and a clear title.Its mileage is 79,821 miles (128,459.45 kilometers), and the car can be inspected in person in New Jersey if you’re planning to bid for it.At first glance, the auction starting bid might be a little bit ambitious, especially given the condition of the car and the fact it’s a 6-cylinder Camaro. The seller expects to get at least $6,900 as part of the no-reserve auction, but at this price, it might be quite a challenge to find someone willing to get it home.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.