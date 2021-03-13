Matching Numbers 1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS Barn Find Is as Original as It Gets

The total Camaro production for model year 1969 surpassed the 243k unit threshold, and the base configuration obviously accounted for the biggest part with over 150,000 cars.
The RS was the second most popular with more than 37,770 units, while the SS was pretty close with nearly 35,000 models. The Z28, on the other hand, was the rarest in 1969, as Chevrolet manufactured only a little over 20,000 units.
The Camaro RS we have here is the closest you can get to the original model manufactured in 1969, as eBay seller carlj22585 promises the car comes in a fully unmolested state with nothing changed inside, outside, or under the hood.
“This is one of the most original cars I have ever seen or bought,” they say, adding that the engine under the hood is the matching numbers 327 unit that was installed by the GM brand 52 years ago when the car got to leave the factory. The bad news is the engine doesn’t start and doesn’t turn by hand, so at the first glance, there’s a good chance you wouldn’t be able to drive it home if you purchase it.
Still featuring the original paint, it’s pretty clear this Camaro has seen better days, and occasional rust here and there is something that makes perfect sense on a car this old. The seller says it’s a barn find, so we’re guessing it’s been sitting for a while, though no further specifics have been provided in this regard.
The odometer indicates 82,000 miles (132,000 km), and the Camaro comes with a clean title. It’s parked in Manahawkin, New Jersey if you’re interested in a live inspection.
As for the price, the car is listed for auction on eBay with a $28,000 starting bid, which might be a little too ambitious given it requires several major fixes, and very few specifics on the engine are known at this point. Nevertheless, the seller has set a $31,000 Buy It Now price for the car should someone want to take it home without bidding as part of the auction.
