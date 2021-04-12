autoevolution
480-WHP Camaro SS Races Tuned Porsche 911 Turbo for Cash Money and Doesn't Lose

Let's hope nobody else bet any money on the outcome of this race because this is one result that very few would see coming. It just sounds like a massive mismatch on paper. Why would someone offer to race a tuned 911 Turbo from a dig in a Camaro SS? Maybe if the latter was crazy-powerful and they were racing from a roll, sure. But otherwise, it just sounds like they’d be setting themselves up for a loss.
Here’s what we know about the Chevy. According to the uploader, this Camaro SS features a full bolt-on E85 setup, resulting in a total output of 480 horsepower at the wheels, which means it probably puts down around 570 hp at the crank. It’s hard to get an exact figure without a dyno chart or a direct quote from the car’s owner.

It’s not a massive upgrade over its stock figures, but you’ll take every single horsepower you can get when faced with a tuned 911 Turbo.

Speaking of which, this is the 997.1 generation car, meaning power comes from a 3.6-liter twin-turbocharged engine. We’re talking about two BorgWarner VTG turbochargers (a smaller one and a big one) featuring a resonance intake system. Now, we already told you it was tuned, but the title of the clip only says “upgraded turbos,” and while it’s safe to assume that means a larger size, your guess is as good as ours regarding power and torque.

A stock 997 Turbo will put down 473 hp (480 PS) and 457 lb-ft (620 Nm) of torque (502 lb-ft/680 Nm with overboost). If you also had the Sport Chrono package, you can hold that overboost for ten seconds (1.0 bar to 1.2 bar), resulting in a 0-60 mph (96 kph) time of around 3.5 seconds. It is a fast car, and to out-accelerate it from a dig is very difficult.

That said, the Camaro won this race and did so convincingly. Funny how these things play out sometimes.

