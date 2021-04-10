2021 Audi RS6 Drag Races Doug DeMuro's 1994 RS2, the Generation Gap Is Huge

Fast wagons are nothing new in Europe. In fact, the new Audi RS6 has already raced every rival under the sun, from the BMW M5 to the Lamborghini Urus. We know it's relatively fast, but putting it up against the RS2 reveals just how far quattro tech has come.
For some strange reason, the Petersen Automotive Museum is doing drag races now. About a week ago, they did one between the 2005 Ford FT and a 1967 Ford GT40 Mk III, with a guest driver involved. Doug DeMuro is back, this time bringing along his prized RS2 Avant.
It's quite surprising to see this old wagon in the hands of an American collector/YouTuber. Not only were they not offered, but Audi only made 3,000 of these RS2 models, so they're not as famous as the RS6. Regardless, this is now a 27-year-old car, which means DeMuro is free to own one.
Even if you know nothing of old Audis, it's pretty obvious that a performance car from that era can't win such a drag race. Under the hood is a 2.2-liter five-cylinder, which Porsche helped turbocharge to produce 311 hp and 302 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque. So it's basically like a Civic Type R with a bit of quattro.
Meanwhile, the RS6 is a monster. It's got a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with 591 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Not only that, but launch control makes it deadly in a fight. The black paint is a little boring, but Audi did make a special edition featuring the same Nogaro Blue as seen on the RS2.
So what exactly happens? Well, being an old car with a manual gearbox, the RS2 doesn't launch well. With nearly twice the power, the new model creates a Grand Canyon-sized gap.
Since the 1994 model was off by almost two seconds over a quarter-mile, we weren't completely happy with the outcome of the race. So we dug up a few other relevant RS2 videos. Everybody loves the E30 M3, right? Or how about a race against all the R8 and RS3?
Since the 1994 model was off by almost two seconds over a quarter-mile, we weren't completely happy with the outcome of the race. So we dug up a few other relevant RS2 videos. Everybody loves the E30 M3, right? Or how about a race against all the R8 and RS3?