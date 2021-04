2021 Audi RS6 Drag Races Doug DeMuro's 1994 RS2, the Generation Gap Is Huge

For some strange reason, the Petersen Automotive Museum is doing drag races now. About a week ago, they did one between the 2005 Ford FT and a 1967 Ford GT40 Mk III , with a guest driver involved. Doug DeMuro is back, this time bringing along his prized RS2 Avant.It's quite surprising to see this old wagon in the hands of an American collector/YouTuber. Not only were they not offered, but Audi only made 3,000 of these RS2 models, so they're not as famous as the RS6. Regardless, this is now a 27-year-old car, which means DeMuro is free to own one.Even if you know nothing of old Audis, it's pretty obvious that a performance car from that era can't win such a drag race. Under the hood is a 2.2-liter five-cylinder, which Porsche helped turbocharge to produce 311 hp and 302 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque. So it's basically like a Civic Type R with a bit of quattro.Meanwhile, the RS6 is a monster. It's got a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with 591 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Not only that, but launch control makes it deadly in a fight. The black paint is a little boring, but Audi did make a special edition featuring the same Nogaro Blue as seen on the RS2.So what exactly happens? Well, being an old car with a manual gearbox, the RS2 doesn't launch well. With nearly twice the power, the new model creates a Grand Canyon-sized gap.Since the 1994 model was off by almost two seconds over a quarter-mile, we weren't completely happy with the outcome of the race. So we dug up a few other relevant RS2 videos. Everybody loves the E30 M3 , right? Or how about a race against all the R8 and RS3?