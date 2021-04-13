Extans’ Akhal Sheen Bike Welcomes You to the Golden Age With Real Gold Accents

Extans, a luxury bicycle maker from the United Kingdom, believes there’s a niche in the market for this exact product: a luxury bike. The idea might seem preposterous to regular Joes, Janes, and cyclists, but it makes sense: if you’re rich enough to afford only the best of the best and the most expensive, you’re rich enough to want a bicycle that no one else has.
The Akhal line consisted, until just recently, of just two entries, Shadow and Shine, both made in just 99 units. The third entry is called the Akhal Sheen, and it is the most exclusive and gorgeous of the lot. It’s officially described as one’s “welcome to the Golden Age” because it has real, 24-carat gold accents.
The idea of putting gold on a bicycle or on any other means of transport is off-putting, to say the least. Who would want to ride on a gilded two-wheeler when previous efforts in this sense came out tacky-looking? Who would deem such a shameless display of wealth classy?
gilded bikes were panned by the community of cycling enthusiasts, and perhaps this one, too, will suffer the same fate. But, at least in photos, the Akhal Sheen makes for a truly stunning appearance: it’s deep, dark navy frame offers a striking contrast to the few gold accents. Extans claims the Sheen comes to “elevate the riding experience with its striking aesthetic of distinctive 24k gold accents,” which is most definitely a stretch, but it does get one thing right: this is a striking look.
The Sheen features a monocoque carbon frame, while the head tube, seat clamp, and wheel dropouts are CNC machined from a single aluminum billet. The seat post and handlebars are full-carbon, as well, as a sign of “meticulous precision and attention to detail” meant to appeal to “the most discerning of tastes.”
Components include Shimano Dura Ace BR-R9100 brakes, Mavic Ellipse Pro carbon wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero Tires, fabric ALM Ultimate Shallow saddle, Shimano Alfine crankset, and Gates Carbon Drive CDX transmission with single-speed gear ratio. This much carbon fiber helps Extans deliver a lightweight bicycle, and the Sheen weighs as much as its older siblings, tipping the scales at 9.5 kg (21 pounds).
The frame is one-size and good for riders between 170 and 195 cm (5’5 and 6’4) tall. Extans doesn’t say specifically, but Shadow and Shine could be further customized, so maybe that’s an option here, too. Another thing the company doesn’t mention is whether Sheen comes with the forged carbon-fiber stand that allows the bike to be displayed as a work of art inside the owner’s home. That is an option with the other two entries in the Akhal lineup.
The Akhal line consisted, until just recently, of just two entries, Shadow and Shine, both made in just 99 units. The third entry is called the Akhal Sheen, and it is the most exclusive and gorgeous of the lot. It’s officially described as one’s “welcome to the Golden Age” because it has real, 24-carat gold accents.
The idea of putting gold on a bicycle or on any other means of transport is off-putting, to say the least. Who would want to ride on a gilded two-wheeler when previous efforts in this sense came out tacky-looking? Who would deem such a shameless display of wealth classy?
gilded bikes were panned by the community of cycling enthusiasts, and perhaps this one, too, will suffer the same fate. But, at least in photos, the Akhal Sheen makes for a truly stunning appearance: it’s deep, dark navy frame offers a striking contrast to the few gold accents. Extans claims the Sheen comes to “elevate the riding experience with its striking aesthetic of distinctive 24k gold accents,” which is most definitely a stretch, but it does get one thing right: this is a striking look.
The Sheen features a monocoque carbon frame, while the head tube, seat clamp, and wheel dropouts are CNC machined from a single aluminum billet. The seat post and handlebars are full-carbon, as well, as a sign of “meticulous precision and attention to detail” meant to appeal to “the most discerning of tastes.”
Components include Shimano Dura Ace BR-R9100 brakes, Mavic Ellipse Pro carbon wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero Tires, fabric ALM Ultimate Shallow saddle, Shimano Alfine crankset, and Gates Carbon Drive CDX transmission with single-speed gear ratio. This much carbon fiber helps Extans deliver a lightweight bicycle, and the Sheen weighs as much as its older siblings, tipping the scales at 9.5 kg (21 pounds).
The frame is one-size and good for riders between 170 and 195 cm (5’5 and 6’4) tall. Extans doesn’t say specifically, but Shadow and Shine could be further customized, so maybe that’s an option here, too. Another thing the company doesn’t mention is whether Sheen comes with the forged carbon-fiber stand that allows the bike to be displayed as a work of art inside the owner’s home. That is an option with the other two entries in the Akhal lineup.