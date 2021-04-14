Flaming Pontiac GTO Blows Past Its Pro Street Rival for 4.1s Supercharged Glory

More on this:

1 1966 Pontiac GTO Drag Races 1970 Ford Torino SCJ to Predictable Outcome

2 AMG G 63 Goes for a Drag Lesson, Doesn't Surprise Us When Yamaha FZ-09 Smokes It

3 Stock 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Boogies Into Submission Both Mustang and X5

4 8s SRT8 Jeep Humiliates Camaro, Then Tries to “Climb” the Tree During Burnout

5 2JZ-Swapped Fox Body Mustang Nails Both the Save and Race Win After Big Wheelie