Jeep Mail Truck Doing a Wheelie Is the Coolest Drag Stunt You'll See Today

5 1971 Jeep Mail Carrier Is Here to Put Oshkosh to Shame

Affectionately called "JunkMail," this strange contraption is based on a DJ-series Jeep. It's a beat-up body marked by damage and rust, and it rides extremely close to the ground. It's so slammed that the meaty rear tires are barely visible from under the rear fenders.Interestingly enough, the owner didn't even bother to cut them out. That contributes to the barn find look and gives "JunkMail" a sleeper vibe—at least until you see the front end, that is. With the front fenders and hood removed, the modern, beefed-up engine has nothing to hide. To add even more weirdness to the design, the blower is shaped like a mailbox.But as abnormal as it looks, "JunkMail" is one fast Jeep . It doesn't stand a chance against the G-body dragster in the other lane, but that's mostly because it launches into a three-second wheelie. Having lost traction for a while, the boxy Jeep falls behind and loses the race.But that's one spectacular wheelie, so who cares about the outcome anyway, right?"JunkMail" sports the body of a 1979 Jeep DJ that spent its life as a postal delivery vehicle. The DJ-series, also known as the Dispatcher, was first introduced in 1955 and soldiered on until 1984 with small changes. This specific body comes from a 1979 model, built under AM General ownership.Because these small trucks weren't designed for a V8 engine, the owner used a 1979 Camaro subframe to make room for one. The rest of the chassis was built from scratch.Power comes from a massive, 10.3-liter big-block Chevrolet engine that feeds on a hit of nitrous for extra oomph. Needless to say, it's the fastest and most powerful mail truck out there. And Jordan Fisher is the fast mailman we all deserve. If only he would set up a delivery company...