Liberty Walk Jeep Wrangler Is a Carbon Widebody Trail Conqueror

Yes, Liberty Walk built a widebody kit for the Jeep Wrangler. The same company behind almost every widebody Lamborghini is now into Jeeps, and it's... a little weird. 13 photos SUV -making brand. So either Kato Wataru and his gang have suddenly fallen in love with American 4x4s or they're just branching into a new, lucrative market. Either way, we're curious to see if this package can break into the saturated Jeep market.



The Wrangler kit is designed differently from all the other packages they sell. It's not low and streamlined but lifted, in the so-called "



But while it won't look good next to a Supra, the LB-Works Fairline appears to bring new things to the game. We've seen plenty of Jeeps with custom front ends, including ones that have this angry look. They're commonly called skulls or angry bird bumpers. But Liberty Walk decided to make the custom metal the same length as their big fender flares. These are made from carbon fiber and have exposed rivets, leaving you in no doubt that this is a custom build.



The Easter Safari sees a lot of Wranglers with no doors or roof. Following the trend,



Custom elements with angular design are then added around the windshield and doors. It's a stealthy tank-like appearance reminiscent of the Warthog from Halo games. And it's not a custom Jeep without some redundant lights.



As with all the other kits they make the LB-Works Fairline body kit for the Wrangler is expensive. Only the grille and fenders are currently listed at $4,034, though more parts will be made available soon.

