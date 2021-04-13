One-Owner 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 Is a Brutish Super SUV Worth Preserving

As a remnant of the early days of super SUVs, this Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 is certainly worthy of our attention. It came out during an era when most of us weren’t sure what to make of fast people haulers, yet it managed to compete very well with its German rivals.
Back in the late 2000s, the Grand Cherokee SRT8 would often find itself matched up against the first-generation Porsche Cayenne Turbo, as well as the W164 Mercedes ML 63 AMG, both of which had more power than the Jeep. Still, performance was never an issue with the latter.
It is a fast SUV even by today’s standards, and if you don’t mind the mileage, there’s one right now on Bring a Trailer that you could have for a decent enough price.
It’s a 2007 example with 81,000 miles (130,000 km) on its 6.1-liter Hemi V8 engine. Together with a five-speed automatic gearbox, that unit would send 420 hp (426 PS) and 420 lb-ft (570 Nm) of torque to all four wheels. However, this Jeep also comes with a Volant cold air intake and a Mopar Performance/Corsa cat-back exhaust.
In terms of looks, it packs a Black Clear Coat exterior with SRT8-specific trim (sporty front and rear bumpers, diffuser, dual center exhaust tips), as well as five-spoke 20-inch wheels. Mind you, the seller does mention that both the front bumper and the grille were replaced back in 2008 because of a collision with a deer.
The interior is well specified for a 2007 model year car. That’s because this Grand Cherokee also comes with $6,000’s worth of optional extras, such as the Electronic Infotainment System Group, Navigation/Rear Back-Up Camera Group, and the SRT Option Group. The latter brings a remote start system, power front seats with driver seat memory, deluxe door trim panel, dual-zone A/C, UConnect hands-free communication, and more.
If you ask us, the best part about the Grand Cherokee SRT8 is that it’s always been quicker than advertised by its manufacturer. Jeep would claim a 0-60 time of around 5 seconds, but independent testing would often result in the SRT8 hitting that mark considerably quicker—4.6 seconds according to Road & Track.
