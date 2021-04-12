2021 Jeep Gladiator "Texas Trail" Flaunts Unique Decals, 32-inch Tires

Light Bender Technology Could Beam Sun Energy Into the Moon’s Darkest Corners

A truck designed for pretty much everything, especially off-road ventures, the Gladiator has received another special edition. Inspired by the Lone Star Stare, the “Texas Trail” celebrates the addition of two Jeep Badge of Honor trails in the form of Black Gap and Northwest Park. 77 photos



"Jeep recognizes that Texas and America’s southwest are the centers of the truck universe,” said head honcho Jim Morrison. “Special editions allow us to connect with our passionate customers, and the Jeep Gladiator Texas Trail further broadens the appeal of the most capable



Setting this model apart from the rest are 17-inch aluminum wheels finished in mid-gloss black, 32-inch tires of the mud-terrain variety, part-time 4x4, a two-speed transfer case with a 2.72:1 low ratio, and Texas Trail decals on the hood and tailgate. Both decals include 1836 because that’s when the Texas Declaration of Independence was signed at the Washington-on-the-Brazos.



Based on the Sport S trim level, which starts at $38,400 excluding freight, the Lone Star State-themed pickup further rocks the black hardtop, black leather upholstery embossed with the Texas Trail graphic, the Technology Group with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the Convenience Group, and black side steps. The Trailer Tow Group also comes standard.



Rated at 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet (353 Nm), the Pentastar V6 isn't the only engine available. Customers are offered a little more torque and fuel economy in the guise of the EcoDiesel V6, which flexes 260 horsepower, 442 pound-feet (600 Nm), and 24 mpg combined (9.8 l/100 km). Now available in the country's largest truck-buying state, the Texas Trail carries a suggested retail price of $40,435 plus $1,495 for the destination charge. Customers are offered ten exterior colors in total: black, white, Sting-Gray, Billet Silver, Hydro Blue, Nacho, Firecracker Red, Granite Crystal, and Snazzberry. As for the Trail Rated exterior badging, that indicates more capability than other pickup trucks in five key areas: water fording, articulation, maneuverability, ground clearance, and traction.

