Refreshed Jeep Compass Arrives to Herald the Android-Based Uconnect 5 Interface

While over in the United States, Ford is busy trying to snatch away some of the Jeep Compass fans, Stellantis’ flagship brand has been working across the pond to develop the refreshed version of the compact crossover SUV in European specification.
The company has revised the model as the “New Compass,” much in the same way we’re also seeing a Fiat New 500 already out and about. And it's calling out the adventurous high-rider as “a completely new model” because it made changes to the design, technology, safety, sustainability, and functionality.
We’re not going to argue with them—we feel this is more of a thorough refresh than a new generation, but we all know how automakers love to blur just about anything when it suits their purposes. So, let’s see what’s new on the Euro-spec Jeep (New) Compass.
First and foremost, this compact crossover heralds the Stellantis Group era in Europe for Jeep, and it will be produced locally, in Melfi (Italy). It’s a very important model for the brand, with 40% of its sales accounted for by the series and one in four Compass units having the plug-in hybrid powertrain.
Promising enhanced elegance and modernity, the Jeep Compass will arrive at dealerships across the region (at a yet unspecified date) with a range of five grades, five powertrain choices, no fewer than three gearboxes, and the option of front- or all-wheel drive. Early adopters will have dibs on the “80th anniversary” special edition, while the engine family also welcomes a new GSE four-cylinder 1.3-liter turbo powerplant (with 130 and 150 metric horsepower) into the fold.
As always, Mopar is up for the task of full customization for the “more elegant and modern” New Compass, while other major highlights include the addition of a Full-HD digital instrument cluster (10.25 inch) alongside the brand-new Uconnect 5 infotainment system that’s paired with 8.4- or 10.1-inch screens.
It’s easier now to control its functions as the cabin now features a different layout with the screen positioned up high in the middle of the dashboard and the Android-based system includes a faster processor (5x), wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected services, and more.
