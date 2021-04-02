New V8-Powered Jeep Wrangler Goes Off-Roading, to "392 It" Becomes a Thing

A lot of people wanted a V8 engine under the hood of their Wranglers, but for a very long time, Jeep refused to oblige. Some of those people took matters into their own hands, but by doing so, they left the coziness of a warranty-covered vehicle and entered the treacherous "you're on your own" waters.
Well, it's been coming for a while, and now it's here: the V8-powered Jeep Wrangler 392 Rubicon. Now that people can get their hands on the thing, the question is whether it was worth the wait. Or the hype. And the answer is a very definitive "yes".
You can never go wrong with a V8, at least not when the number of cylinders is an upgrade over what was previously available. And with Jeep offering a choice between a four-cylinder turbo, the good-old Pentastar V6, a three-liter turbodiesel V6, and the hybrid 4Xe (that also uses a four-cylinder for the ICE part of its powertrain), you definitely get more cylinders with the 392 option.
As the name suggests, the V8 Wrangler gets you a 392 ci (6.4-liter) unit the hood producing 470 horsepower and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm) of torque, which is quite frankly more than you need for your average Jeep Wrangler needs. Assuming owners will use the vehicle as intended - i.e., for off-roading - any other option makes at least as much sense as the V8, if not actually more.
So, why were people calling for the Wrangler 392? Well, if the conclusion of the guys at TFL after their hands-on with the vehicle is anything to go by, it's mainly because it's cool. Even though it lacks the raw power of the RAM 1500 TRX, it's hard not to compare the two because they're both very similar in essence. Besides, nobody says "TRX it" instead of "floor it", but some people are already using the "three-ninety-two it" phrase for that, and it's kind of cool.
On a practical aspect, the V8 is more of a hindrance off-road. For one thing, it's heavy - you can feel that going downhill - and it's very thirsty - 14 mpg (nearly 17 l/100 km) should be the norm - two traits you don't necessarily need while straying off the beaten path. And the only thing it offers in return is power (more than you need) and presence (the elks will be very impressed with the bronze recovery hooks and matching Rubicon markings).
Still, everyone agrees it's a good thing Jeep decided to put the 392 on the market, if not for any other reason than to force the competition to respond. The Ford Bronco is coming out and it'll definitely need to offer a V8 option, while the new Land Rover Defender already presented its alternative. Now, only two questions remain: will Jeep put the same engine in the Gladiator pickup as well, and will we ever see a Hellcat-powered Wrangler? Answers in the months or years to come.
