Electric Wrangler Magneto Concept Is the Star of 2021 Easter Jeep Safari

As promised just a few days ago, Stellantis’ hero brand Jeep has prepared something electrifying for the 2021 Easter Jeep Safari event. It’s called the Magneto, and it’s a Wrangler through and through—with a twist. And no one should think that it’s got anything to do with the Marvel Comics character.
Instead, we’re looking at the complete zero-emissions evolution of the current Wrangler architecture, albeit in concept form. Of course, it’s only natural to arrive in prototype form since the Easter Jeep Safari event has become a staple of outlandish creations from the brand.
Anticipating the resounding success of this year’s edition, Jeep gives us a sneak preview of what’s been factory-baked for the Moab, Utah-based event. And the highlight is clearly the Magneto, although we’re not at all ashamed by the other three either (particularly the Jeepster Beach restomod).
Although it may look just like any other two-door 2020 Wrangler Rubicon on the outside, the Magneto decals hint at what’s going on underneath. More precisely, the conventional V6 powertrain has the 3.6-liter swapped for a bespoke axial-flux electric motor, and there are four Li-ion battery packs hidden all over the place.
While it could have easily gone overboard with power specifications, the Magneto actually has the same 285 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque (370 Nm) rating as the ICE counterpart. And even though it’s probably going to be heavier because of those four battery packs, it’s still capable of sprinting to 60 mph (96 kph) in a mere 6.8 seconds.
By the way, Jeep has gone through much trouble to make the Magneto as conventional as possible, even though it’s powered by nothing but electrons. We don't actually know for how long, though, as there's no range or charging time ratings.
For example, the electric motor is mated to a very stock six-speed manual transmission and two-speed transfer case, sending all the grunt to all four wheels. Oddly enough, there’s no need to use the clutch when trying to move away, but it becomes required for shifting through the gears.
It's also a pretty capable off-roader, with a two-inch (51-mm) lift kit, chunky 35-inch tires, bespoke skid plates and steel underbody protection. Unfortunately, we can all imagine this Jeep EV is pretty far away from being a production-ready vehicle.
