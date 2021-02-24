2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Launch Edition Priced Higher Than Ram 1500 TRX

The most powerful pickup truck in the world, the Ram 1500 TRX can be yours from $69,995 excluding destination charge and options. Pretty good value for 702 horsepower and serious off-roading hardware, make no mistake about it, but the starting price of the T-Rex makes it pretty hard to explain the MSRP of the 470-horsepower Jeep Wrangler 392.
Exclusively offered with the Unlimited four-door body style and Rubicon goodies, the HEMI-engined 4x4 carries a sticker price of $73,500 excluding freight. Jeep refers to the first examples of the breed as the Launch Edition, but even at this price point, customers have a lot of options to choose from.
In no particular order, extras include the Dual Door Group, Dual Top Group, Sky One-Touch Power Top, Integrated Off-Road Camera, Trailer Tow Package, BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 white-letter tires, and Falken Wildpeak M/T tires. As far as standard features are concerned, the list opens with a free-breathing 392 HEMI powerplant connected to an eight-speed automatic.
The 2.0-inch factory lift is complemented by FOX high-performance shock absorbers, unique suspension geometry, upgraded frame rails, heavy-duty brakes, and a 48:1 crawl ratio. Jeep didn’t forget to include a fancy exhaust system that can be made loud with the press of a button. A Hydro-Guide air intake feeds the 6.4-liter V8, but also separates up to 15 gallons (56.8 liters) of water per minute when you traverse water. At most, the most badass Wrangler out there can handle 32.5 inches (82.5 centimeters) of water.
Scheduled to arrive at U.S. dealers this quarter, the 392-engined 4x4 stands out with bronze stitching and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters. Integrated upper bolsters, an 8.4-inch touchscreen, Jeep Off-Road Pages, the Cold Weather Group, and the Advanced Safety Group are also included.
“Our Jeep enthusiasts asked us for a Wrangler powered by a V8 engine, and we listened. The result is the quickest and most powerful Wrangler yet, loaded with standard off-road performance features that make this Wrangler incredibly capable of covering the most rugged terrain,” declared Jim Morrison, vice president of the Jeep brand in North America.
