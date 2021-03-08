SUV vs. Truck Moab Battle Tries to Find the Absolute Off-Road King, We Want More

The good folks over at The Fast Lane have so many channels and vehicles in the inventory they could easily come up with just about any roster they could imagine. On this occasion, though, they decided on settling the age-old question that’s been bugging automotive enthusiasts: who’s the “undisputed 4x4 champ?”
Because we already know a thing or two about how the TFL crew likes to have things played around, we weren’t surprised they again propose a game of apples versus oranges. This time around, though, it’s motivated by the underlying challenge of seeing more than just which of these six “serious” off-roaders is king of the rock crawling hill.
They also wanted to make a point of settling the score between SUVs and pickup trucks at the same time. And, while their usual home offices in Colorado present themselves with ample opportunities for an off-roading battle, this time around, they decided there’s just one proper setting: “the home of off-roading in the U.S. - Moab, Utah.”
So, let’s meet the contestants. In the car corner reside three SUVs, and we can tell you they came up with a pretty eclectic roster even though two of them are from the same brand. They have an “old” 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser (it’s also the most affordable of the bunch), their third (and least problematic so far) 2020 Land Rover Defender, as well as a modified Toytec Toyota 4Runner. Apparently, the latter was thrown into the mix just to “salt things up a little bit and see how modified compares to stock.”
The truck representatives could easily be described as even more impressive, as we’re dealing with a second-generation Ford F-150 Raptor, the all-new 2021 Ram TRX, and another modified rig, a 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon that’s brims with Mopar parts.
Before the action kicks off, we’re presented with TFL’s O.R.I. (Off-Road Index Leaderboard) scores at the 1:50 mark, signaling that at least on paper, there’s a clear overall winner. It’s a surprising one (Landy’s Defender), but that’s before the actual trail testing begins.
Unfortunately, what we are dealing with here is just part one of the encounter as the TFL crew decided to break down the competition between the SUVs and the arguably more interesting trucks. So, fair warning, it’s just “car” action from now on (and that means the 3:10 mark).
After a bit of teasing and a quick presentation of the three SUVs, they hit the trail from the 5:45 mark as each driver thinks he’s got the best chance at coming up on top of this off-roading battle. That’s before things heat up from actual off-roading (finally kicking off at the 9:50 mark after incessant talking), and the trio meets the challenges: The V Notch, Frame Bender, One Three Hill, as well as the aptly named Butt Clencher and Butt Scratcher.
We’re not going to rob the beauty of checking out every one of them out, but we can tell you there’s a part one conclusion from the 27:40 mark where the TFL crew selects a winner among the SUVs.
