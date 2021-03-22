5 1973 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 Is How Florida Off-Road Retirement Should Look

4 1993 Toyota Supra Might Be a Twin-Turbo Steal If Bidding Doesn't Go Haywire

3 1971 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 Should Feel Right at Home on a Beach-Leading Trail

1 Avoid the C2 Chevy Corvette Drama With a More Affordable L88 Option From 1968

1990 Toyota Land Cruiser From the 70 Series Is a Rare Off-Road Sight in America

Still in production since 1984, Toyota’s Land Cruiser 70 series was developed as the off-road successor to the legendary FJ40. And, unlike its contemporary comfort-oriented 60 series that has since evolved into the 200, it’s still going strong after almost four decades on the job. 30 photos



On this occasion, we have a 1990 Toyota Land Cruiser RJ70 that fortunately comes with left-hand drive because it reportedly spent most of its compact off-roading career somewhere in Switzerland; you know, that European country famous for its neutrality, great winter adventures, mountains, and lilac-colored cows.



It’s up for grabs from a private party that recently imported the SUV in America (September 2020) after owning the



The compact Troop carrier has neatly contrasting exterior details, such as the black grille, bumpers, mirrors, steps, and even the mud guards. Before going for a virtual ride inside the cockpit, another element of interest is the rear door assembly, which provides easy access to the trunk area in a very appropriate van-like way.



Inside the cabin, there are front seats with a tan cloth pattern and brown sides that get matched by the door trim and the foldable rear seats. A quick look at the instrumentation will reveal one of the main assets of this ride—the odometer reads less than 29,000 kilometers (which is around 18,000 miles). That's rather



Even better, the 2.4-liter 22R-E inline-four delivers its 112 horsepower to all four wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox and a dual-range transfer case. There’s just one issue: there isn’t much time left on the auction clock for anyone to ponder if this is the right Land Cruiser. But it could be an easy pick; after all, it’s



Designed with lots of styling improvements and sporting many technological advancements , the 70 series was Toyota’s way of updating the FJ40 for the modern age without losing any of its innate off-roading abilities. Still, the model wasn’t exactly official in the United States, so it’s a rather rare and interesting find whenever one pops up for sale.On this occasion, we have a 1990 Toyota Land Cruiser RJ70 that fortunately comes with left-hand drive because it reportedly spent most of its compact off-roading career somewhere in Switzerland; you know, that European country famous for its neutrality, great winter adventures, mountains, and lilac-colored cows.It’s up for grabs from a private party that recently imported thein America (September 2020) after owning the Land Cruiser for around two years. Although it’s more appropriately dressed up for some desert action thanks to its beige exterior paint job and tan cloth upholstery, the RJ70 actually comes with a clean New Hampshire title.The compact Troop carrier has neatly contrasting exterior details, such as the black grille, bumpers, mirrors, steps, and even the mud guards. Before going for a virtual ride inside the cockpit, another element of interest is the rear door assembly, which provides easy access to the trunk area in a very appropriate van-like way.Inside the cabin, there are front seats with a tan cloth pattern and brown sides that get matched by the door trim and the foldable rear seats. A quick look at the instrumentation will reveal one of the main assets of this ride—the odometer reads less than 29,000 kilometers (which is around 18,000 miles). That's rather uncommon for an SUV that’s more than three decades old.Even better, the 2.4-liter 22R-E inline-four delivers its 112 horsepower to all four wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox and a dual-range transfer case. There’s just one issue: there isn’t much time left on the auction clock for anyone to ponder if this is the right Land Cruiser. But it could be an easy pick; after all, it’s up for grabs at no reserve.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.