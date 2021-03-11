2022 Jeep Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer Not Official Yet, but These Videos Show It All

Jeep’s largest and (probably) one of the most iconic vehicles is scheduled for an official unveiling later today. But, as it turns out, the world of internet moved faster, and some media outlets came up with some early hands-on examinations. Better yet, customers can also find an overview of the pricing for the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer.
Stellantis’ subsidiary Jeep has the 2022 Wagoneer and 2022 Grand Wagoneer world premiere scheduled for later today at noon EST, but already the curtain has fallen for some of the media outlets out there. It’s the age of the all-mighty internet, and it’s probably better for the company to do it officially, instead of handling the possible leaks.
Anyways, this gives us the opportunity for a preview before all the official information becomes... official. Jeep’s full-size SUVs are entering their fourth generation with a design that was already known thanks to the Grand Wagoneer Concept's reveal last September.
Of course, there are some changes for the series production models—and possibly even more are coming since Jeep is only showcasing some pre-production prototypes at the moment. But, in general, these are your 2022 Wagoneer and 2022 Grand Wagoneer flagships.
We’re not going to rob anyone of the pleasure of checking out the official information when it becomes available later on through the company’s regular channels. Instead, we’ve embedded a few interesting videos that include some quick early hands-on presentations for each of the SUVs.
Make sure to be on the lookout for Easter Eggs, as some of them already got uncovered (check them out in the gallery) by the guys over at The Fast Lane.
And that’s not all, because there’s also available information on the pricing for the two body-on-frame behemoths. Naturally, they’re going to cost an arm and a leg, with the base Wagoneer Series I going for $59,995, while the Grand Wagoneer Series I kicks off at $88,995, according to Autoblog.
Anyways, this gives us the opportunity for a preview before all the official information becomes... official. Jeep’s full-size SUVs are entering their fourth generation with a design that was already known thanks to the Grand Wagoneer Concept's reveal last September.
Of course, there are some changes for the series production models—and possibly even more are coming since Jeep is only showcasing some pre-production prototypes at the moment. But, in general, these are your 2022 Wagoneer and 2022 Grand Wagoneer flagships.
We’re not going to rob anyone of the pleasure of checking out the official information when it becomes available later on through the company’s regular channels. Instead, we’ve embedded a few interesting videos that include some quick early hands-on presentations for each of the SUVs.
Make sure to be on the lookout for Easter Eggs, as some of them already got uncovered (check them out in the gallery) by the guys over at The Fast Lane.
And that’s not all, because there’s also available information on the pricing for the two body-on-frame behemoths. Naturally, they’re going to cost an arm and a leg, with the base Wagoneer Series I going for $59,995, while the Grand Wagoneer Series I kicks off at $88,995, according to Autoblog.