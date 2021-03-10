Easter Jeep Safari Inches Closer, Here's a Sneak Peek of the Wrangler Magneto

5 Cherokee Nation Wants Jeep to Drop the Cherokee Name: “It Does Not Honor Us”

Well, at least we know the wait is coming to an end soon, and Jeep might even jump the gun and present the vehicles online ahead of their actual, physical, debut at the 2021 Easter Jeep Safari. That's if we are to take their word for it, as the company promises “more information and images coming soon.” As there’s still a little bit of time before off-roading aficionados start conquering the legendary trails and terrain in Moab, Utah, Jeep draws our attention towards the upcoming festivities . It does that with a sneak preview of a couple of its custom vehicles that it prepared specifically for the 2021 Easter Jeep Safari.Set to take place in Moab, Utah (as always) between March 27th and April 4th, the event will see the automaker bring the “legendary Jeep off-road 4x4 capability, unbridled fun, open-air freedom and electric powertrains,” as it’s one of the best opportunities to have the center stage all for themselves.The Jeep brand and Jeep Performance Parts by Mopar will join forces once more for this year’s edition, and their promise of electric powertrains is backed by the teaser image depicting a Wrangler with “Magneto” letters plastered on the hood.Of course, at this point in time, Jeep doesn't give us much to ruminate on, only explaining these “design sketches give an early glimpse of the distinct and powerful performance concept vehicles that are set to debut at this year’s annual Jeep enthusiast event in Moab.”One logical assumption is that Jeep will have at least one concept featuring a fully-electric powertrain, perhaps the very Wrangler Magneto depicted in the teaser batch. Meanwhile, the orange vehicle doesn’t have a name just yet, but that doesn’t mean Jeep can’t use the Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrain to support its electrification claims further.Well, at least we know the wait is coming to an end soon, and Jeep might even jump the gun and present the vehicles online ahead of their actual, physical, debut at the 2021 Easter Jeep Safari. That's if we are to take their word for it, as the company promises “more information and images coming soon.”

