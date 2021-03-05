2022 Jeep Wagoneer Is the First Car in the World with Amazon Fire TV

Jeep has officially announced the 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer would debut later this month, and one of the highlights on these new models is the Amazon Fire TV integration.
The new Jeep models are thus the first cars in the world to come with this entertainment platform pre-loaded, while also offering Alexa integration for voice commands and the typical Uconnect 5 system.
Officially called Fire TV for Auto, Amazon’s new entertainment system comes with four notable features.
First and foremost, the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer series features dedicated screens for the rear passengers and the driver, though the latter can only watch Fire TV content when the vehicle is parked. Passengers on the rear seats, however, can enjoy uninterrupted streaming while in the car.
The system comes with touch support, and Amazon also allows users to download the content in order to continue watching their favorite TV shows and movies even in areas with spotty cellular reception or when an Internet connection is not available. This is something that comes in handy especially during long trips, as you can use your home’s Wi-Fi Internet connection to download the data and then watch it on the road without the need for a permanent connection.
The Amazon Fire TV for Auto comes with a special remote that allows Jeep customers to control the system without the need for touch input, while at the same time offering a push-to-talk feature for Alexa. In other words, you can just press this button and then have the digital assistant find a specific show for you and begin the playback.
And last but not least, the remote control can connect to the Uconnect system for other features, such as access to the climate controls.
Amazon says Fire TV for Auto will also be “packaged with other connected services and made available in fall 2021 in Canada, Mexico, and the United States,” but additional information will be shared at a later time.
