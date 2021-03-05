2022 Jeep Wagoneer Is the First Car in the World with Amazon Fire TV

More on this:

1 Amazon's Rivian-Built Electric Vans Have Started Making Deliveries in the U.S.

2 Amazon Announces Major Release Making Alexa a First-Class Citizen in New Cars

3 Popular CarPlay Music App Crashes Maps, Doesn’t Actually Play Anything

4 Elon Musk Has Become the World's Wealthiest Man (That We Know of)

5 Google Starts Looking Into Android Auto Problem Ignored for 12 Months