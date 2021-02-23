Cherokee Nation Wants Jeep to Drop the Cherokee Name: “It Does Not Honor Us”

With worldwide increased awareness in a variety of long-existing but often overlooked issues, from the misuse of power, to discrimination and inequality, the issue of the misappropriation of Native American names by several major U.S. brands is also getting plenty of attention.
So far, several products have changed labeling and sports teams opted for different legal names, after coming under pressure to ditch the misappropriation of Native American names. Jeep is the latest, with Cherokee Nation urging the carmaker to consider phasing out the Cherokee name from their lineup.
Much like Aunt Jemima, the Cleveland Indians or the Redskins, the Jeep Cherokee has been around for decades. Jeep has been using the name for over 45 years, has two current SUVs with the moniker and clearly no intention to stop using it anytime soon.
But maybe it should consider it, Chuck Hoskin Jr., principal chief of the Cherokee Nation, tells CNBC in an interview. Jeep’s intention was probably good when this first started, but in this day and age, misappropriating the Cherokee name does no honor to the tribe. No one from the tribe likes seeing their name on the side of a car.
“I think we’re in a day and age in this country where it’s time for both corporations and team sports to retire the use of Native American names, images and mascots from their products, team jerseys and sports in general,” the chief’s exact words are. “I’m sure this comes from a place that is well-intended, but it does not honor us by having our name plastered on the side of a car.”
He does not expect Jeep to drop the Cherokee name as quickly as one snaps the fingers, but maybe it’s time to start phasing it out – or at least think about it. He would not consider a share of royalties or donations from Jeep for the right to continue using the name because stuff like that doesn’t “remedy the underlying problem.” The chief also makes the argument that the Cherokee name has been theirs long before Jeep came into the picture and decided to plaster it on the side of their SUVs.
The same report notes that Jeep is currently in talks with Cherokee Nation regarding the issue and that progress is “good.” That said, it has no immediate plans to drop the name because it has “been carefully chosen and nurtured over the years to honor and celebrate Native American people for their nobility, prowess, and pride.”
Much like Aunt Jemima, the Cleveland Indians or the Redskins, the Jeep Cherokee has been around for decades. Jeep has been using the name for over 45 years, has two current SUVs with the moniker and clearly no intention to stop using it anytime soon.
But maybe it should consider it, Chuck Hoskin Jr., principal chief of the Cherokee Nation, tells CNBC in an interview. Jeep’s intention was probably good when this first started, but in this day and age, misappropriating the Cherokee name does no honor to the tribe. No one from the tribe likes seeing their name on the side of a car.
“I think we’re in a day and age in this country where it’s time for both corporations and team sports to retire the use of Native American names, images and mascots from their products, team jerseys and sports in general,” the chief’s exact words are. “I’m sure this comes from a place that is well-intended, but it does not honor us by having our name plastered on the side of a car.”
He does not expect Jeep to drop the Cherokee name as quickly as one snaps the fingers, but maybe it’s time to start phasing it out – or at least think about it. He would not consider a share of royalties or donations from Jeep for the right to continue using the name because stuff like that doesn’t “remedy the underlying problem.” The chief also makes the argument that the Cherokee name has been theirs long before Jeep came into the picture and decided to plaster it on the side of their SUVs.
The same report notes that Jeep is currently in talks with Cherokee Nation regarding the issue and that progress is “good.” That said, it has no immediate plans to drop the name because it has “been carefully chosen and nurtured over the years to honor and celebrate Native American people for their nobility, prowess, and pride.”