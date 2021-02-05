2 Why an Alfa Romeo-Sourced Platform Is Good News for Jeep's 2021 Grand Cherokee L

Step Inside the Surprisingly Luxurious Interior of the New Jeep Grand Cherokee L

Recently revealed, Jeep's new three-row SUV delivers the legendary off-road capabilities that have become synonymous with the brand. It will also treat its occupants to a beautifully designed interior that features high-quality materials and all the latest tech. 20 photos



Mind you, Jeep didn’t just add an extra row of seats to an existing cabin, it completely redesigned it and the result is a pleasant surprise. Previous models also came with upscale interiors that weren’t bad by any means, but the new model takes a big step forward in terms of comfort and luxury.



As soon as you climb in the new SUV , you’ll notice the improved ergonomics as the carmaker’s interior design team proportioned and angled the new 10.25-inch frameless digital instrument cluster to make it more driver-oriented.







Covered in stitched leather, the dashboard features wooden accents that extend to the door panels, along with a thin metal strip that separates them from the leather-covered panels. Customers can choose between open-pore Absolute Oak on Summit and open-pore Waxed Walnut on the Summit Reserve models.



The beautiful mix of quality materials is contrasted by the redesigned center console highlighted by a 10.1-inch display for the Uconnect 5 infotainment system, which seems to flow out of the central air vents.







Further down, designers have fitted the new drive control panel, highlighted by a backlit, metal rotary shifter. It provides haptic feedback when engaged and is flanked by the ride height and



Compared to the previous model, the cupholders have been repositioned between the control panel and armrest and can now be discreetly hidden when not in use, thanks to a piano black retractable cover.







The Summit model also comes with standard foldable second-row captain’s chairs separated by a central console that looks sculpted so that legroom for third-row occupants is not compromised.



The third-row seats look equally comfortable, and to access them, the SUV has larger door openings than previous generations.







For those who want more luxury, Grand Cherokee L comes with a new



Also available as standard on this package and optional on the Summit and Reserve is the McIntosh premium audio system. It uses 19 speakers and a 10-inch subwoofer, along with a 950-watt 17-channel amplifier.



Overall, the new Grand Cherokee L’s redesigned cabin seems to be a big improvement across the board, and we can’t wait to experience it firsthand.



According to Jeep, the new mid-size SUV will be available this spring, and a two-row version is scheduled to begin production this year at the new Detroit plant. With the fifth generation, the Grand Cherokee gets a three-row long-wheelbase version for the first time in model history.Mind you, Jeep didn’t just add an extra row of seats to an existing cabin, it completely redesigned it and the result is a pleasant surprise. Previous models also came with upscale interiors that weren’t bad by any means, but the new model takes a big step forward in terms of comfort and luxury.As soon as you climb in the new, you’ll notice the improved ergonomics as the carmaker’s interior design team proportioned and angled the new 10.25-inch frameless digital instrument cluster to make it more driver-oriented.The new multifunction steering wheel is also a major improvement over the previous model. The airbag case is smaller, the spokes are slimmer, and the cheap-looking plastics have been replaced with contrasting trims. Even the paddle shifters have been replaced with more ergonomic versions.Covered in stitched leather, the dashboard features wooden accents that extend to the door panels, along with a thin metal strip that separates them from the leather-covered panels. Customers can choose between open-pore Absolute Oak on Summit and open-pore Waxed Walnut on the Summit Reserve models.The beautiful mix of quality materials is contrasted by the redesigned center console highlighted by a 10.1-inch display for the Uconnect 5 infotainment system, which seems to flow out of the central air vents.Underneath it, we find the climate control panels and a big storage compartment that can hold two devices and is equipped with two USB ports, an auxiliary jack, and a 12V socket. The Grand Cherokee is available with an optional wireless charger that can charge both devices simultaneously.Further down, designers have fitted the new drive control panel, highlighted by a backlit, metal rotary shifter. It provides haptic feedback when engaged and is flanked by the ride height and Selec-Terrain switches.Compared to the previous model, the cupholders have been repositioned between the control panel and armrest and can now be discreetly hidden when not in use, thanks to a piano black retractable cover.On Overland and Summit models, the new seating design features a length-adjustable cushion for the front row. In addition, 16-way power-adjustable seats with memory and lumbar support come standard on Summit and are optionally available for the Overland trim. First and second-row seats are available with heat and ventilation.The Summit model also comes with standard foldable second-row captain’s chairs separated by a central console that looks sculpted so that legroom for third-row occupants is not compromised.The third-row seats look equally comfortable, and to access them, the SUV has larger door openings than previous generations.On all available trims, the rear cabin provides plenty of comfort, additional storage, and cup holders, and no fewer than 12 USB Type-A and Type C ports so that passengers can recharge multiple devices.For those who want more luxury, Grand Cherokee L comes with a new ultra-premium package called Summit Reserve, which offers everything available on the Summit trim and adds hand-wrapped, quilted Palermo leather, ventilated front and second-row seats, plus memory and massage front seats.Also available as standard on this package and optional on the Summit and Reserve is the McIntosh premium audio system. It uses 19 speakers and a 10-inch subwoofer, along with a 950-watt 17-channel amplifier.Overall, the new Grand Cherokee L’s redesigned cabin seems to be a big improvement across the board, and we can’t wait to experience it firsthand.According to Jeep, the new mid-size SUV will be available this spring, and a two-row version is scheduled to begin production this year at the new Detroit plant.