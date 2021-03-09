2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer Teaser Reveals Toned Down Concept Traits

Not long now and the “rebirth of an American icon” will become complete as Jeep has scheduled the official reveal of the (almost) series-production 2022 Wagoneer and 2022 Grand Wagoneer for March 11 at 12 pm EST. Before the couple goes live, though, here’s one (possibly) final preview.
The imposing 2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are finally coming to slot their massive body-on-frame above the current Grand Cherokee and all-new seven-seat Grand Cherokee L. We’ve known that for some time already, and even witnessed the revival in concept form this past September.
Now it’s almost time for the real deal, and we can already detect the connections between the pre-production series model that will be featured on the red carpet and the earlier concept version, thanks to a recent preview on social media.
Better yet, we can also speculate on what’s being dumped on the way to series manufacturing, such as the Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer’s waiver of the fashionable LED baguette that spread across the entire width of the grille on the concept.
Jeep’s preview shows that much of the elements making the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer worthy of the luxo-barge moniker will make it on the factory floor, though, even if ever so slightly toned down. For example, the new grille piece is subtly different from the one on the concept, as it apparently features a more tridimensional styling with many chromed elements instead of traditional slats.
Chrome and leather seem to be the focus for this preview, as we also catch a glimpse of the interior amenities that showcase an abundance of the elements. The McIntosh branding makes another appearance, so we suspect the concept will lose the honor of being the “only vehicle audio system in the world powered by (the) classic American luxury brand” in favor of its series-production counterparts.
If the audio system choice and the close-up with the seat are any indication, we can further suspect the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer might remain as faithful as possible to the cabin amenities showcased by the concept version.
That means not just an abundance of chrome and leather, but also lots and lots of displays. The 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the 12.1-inch central touchscreen are almost a given, but it remains to be seen if the one plastered ahead the front passenger will make it into production as well.
