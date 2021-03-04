2022 Jeep Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer Will Debut March 11th

“The rebirth of an American icon” is how Jeep describes the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. Scheduled to premiere next Thursday at noon EST, the full-size luxobarges both feature the ladder frame of the Ram 1500.
DT is how Ram calls the fifth-generation truck line, which features frequency response damping shocks as standard. Jeep confirmed Quadra-Lift air suspension for the standard- and long-wheelbase Wagoneer brothers, which should make the ride quality as good as you would expect from a luxury SUV. In true Jeep spirit, three 4x4 systems promise class-leading capability.
Slotted above the Grand Cherokee and seven-seat Grand Cherokee L, the body-on-frame siblings will be offered with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles - a.k.a. Stellantis - confirmed this option during the reveal of the Grand Wagoneer Concept, but the base engine should come in the guise of the free-breathing Pentastar V6. The 3.6-liter motor is rated at 305 horsepower and 269 pound-feet (364 Nm) of torque in the Ram 1500.
The next level up would be the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 with 395 horsepower and 410 pound-feet (556 Nm), and there’s a case to be made for the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 as well because even Cadillac offers the Duramax I6 in the Escalade. Higher still, the 6.2-liter Hellcat supercharged HEMI V8 would be fitting for the Wagoneer Trackhawk and Grand Wagoneer Trackhawk.
As far as in-car entertainment is concerned, Jeep will utilize the Uconnect 5 infotainment system with Android as the operating system. The 4x4 specialist has also confirmed a front-passenger touchscreen and Amazon Fire TV.
"While Jeep vehicles bring leading capability, efficiency, and performance across the mainstream SUV market, Wagoneer will become a portfolio of vehicles that will once again define 'American Premium,' making it the standard of sophistication, authenticity, and mobility," declared global brand president Christian Meunier in September 2020.
Both models will be produced at Detroit’s newest auto assembly plant, built on the site of the Mack Avenue Engine Complex.
Slotted above the Grand Cherokee and seven-seat Grand Cherokee L, the body-on-frame siblings will be offered with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles - a.k.a. Stellantis - confirmed this option during the reveal of the Grand Wagoneer Concept, but the base engine should come in the guise of the free-breathing Pentastar V6. The 3.6-liter motor is rated at 305 horsepower and 269 pound-feet (364 Nm) of torque in the Ram 1500.
The next level up would be the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 with 395 horsepower and 410 pound-feet (556 Nm), and there’s a case to be made for the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 as well because even Cadillac offers the Duramax I6 in the Escalade. Higher still, the 6.2-liter Hellcat supercharged HEMI V8 would be fitting for the Wagoneer Trackhawk and Grand Wagoneer Trackhawk.
As far as in-car entertainment is concerned, Jeep will utilize the Uconnect 5 infotainment system with Android as the operating system. The 4x4 specialist has also confirmed a front-passenger touchscreen and Amazon Fire TV.
"While Jeep vehicles bring leading capability, efficiency, and performance across the mainstream SUV market, Wagoneer will become a portfolio of vehicles that will once again define 'American Premium,' making it the standard of sophistication, authenticity, and mobility," declared global brand president Christian Meunier in September 2020.
Both models will be produced at Detroit’s newest auto assembly plant, built on the site of the Mack Avenue Engine Complex.