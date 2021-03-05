Jeep Is Willing to Drop the Cherokee Name “If There Is a Real Problem” With It

This isn’t the first time that this issue is brought to light, but it’s the occasion most likely to lead to actual change. Cherokee Nation has been saying Jeep is doing them no honor in plastering the Cherokee name on its cars.
At the end of last month, Chuck Hoskin Jr., principal chief of the Cherokee Nation, said in an interview that the use of the Cherokee name by Jeep was particularly upsetting, even if used in the guise of a tribute of some sorts. Hoskin cited recent examples of misappropriation and mis-usage of Native American names, noting that the year 2021 was maybe the one when the Jeep would drop the Cherokee name.
In the same statement, Hoskin noted that no one expected Jeep to drop the moniker right away and suggested that the tribe would settle for due consideration for phasing it out. In response, Jeep said only that their decades-long use of the name was meant to “honor and celebrate Native American people for their nobility, prowess, and pride.”
Shortly after that, word got out that Jeep was in talks with Cherokee Nation about the issue, but that, at the same time, Jeep had no intention of dropping the name. As it turns out, a change is likely, but only if this still-minor issue becomes a real problem.
Speaking with the WSJ, Carlos Tavares, chief executive officer of the recently formed Stellantis NV, the Jeep parent company, says that of course Jeep will drop the name if it absolutely has to. “We are ready to go to any point, up to the point where we decide with the appropriate people and with no intermediaries,” Tavares explains. That said, “At this stage, I don’t know if there is a real problem. But if there is one, well, of course we will solve it.”
Loose translation: we’ll do it – but only if we’re left with no other option. Tavares also adds, almost as an afterthought, that he is not directly involved in the talks with Cherokee Nation.
The misuse of the Cherokee name was brought up before, but it’s the current context that gives it more weight in the eyes of the public. Several huge brands and sports teams have rebranded in the past couple of years, dropping Native American names and imagery following cultural appropriation backlash.
