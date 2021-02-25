A Closer Look at the Mind-Blowing Aerodynamics of the GMA T.50s Niki Lauda

2021 Jeep Wrangler Half-Doors Are Now Officially Available From $2,350

How long has it been since Jeep took the veils off the two-door JL and four-door JLU ? The off-road specialist revealed the all-new Wrangler at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show in November, almost four years ago, and half-doors were nowhere to be seen. Better late than never, the rugged 4x4 has received this feature for the 2021 model year in two flavors. 12 photos



Dual Door Group is how the half-doors are called in the configurator, and customers are offered a choice between base uppers and premium uppers. Both versions feature power-heated mirrors and speed-sensitive power locks, but the pricing will leave you a little inarticulate. Jeep has taken a page from the Porsche book of “charge more for less,” which is why standard half-doors for the two-door Wrangler will set you back $2,350.



Premium means $200 more than standard in the case of the JL, and the four-door Wrangler can be spruced up to the tune of $3,995 and $4,395, respectively. The half-door feature isn’t listed for the plug-in hybrid 4xe and Gladiator mid-size pickup truck at the present moment, but they’re most likely interchangeable with the bone-stock doors. Nevertheless, these babies are considerably expensive compared to what the aftermarket has to offer.



I won’t give any names, but the first result on Google Search brought me to a landing page where an American company offers two half-doors for $599, including shipping. A powder-coated finish of your liking costs $120 extra, which means that your Wrangler Unlimited or Gladiator can be modified in this fashion for $1,438 instead of anything between $2,350 and $4,395 as Jeep would like.



