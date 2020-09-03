Imposing Jeep Wagoneer Revival Revealed in Arctic Ice, Coming in 2021

Ducati 1098 Experiences a Profound Makeover at the Hands of Moto Essence

American carmakers are no strangers to luxury, but unlike their European counterparts, who have a soft spot for sedans and smaller cars in this segment, the yanks love SUVs. 58 photos



It’s called the



It was a big day today for Jeep, as it showed for the first time the SUV is more of a concept, even if a very-close-to-production one.



That means there are not that many details to go by when it comes to powertrains. We are being told the range will feature “a no-compromise plug-in hybrid electric vehicle powertrain,” but that’s about it.



Jeep is waxing lyrical in an impressive manner about the Wagoneer (all that can be found in the press release section below), but it doesn’t say much, really.



We learn the SUV has all the LED lighting complement it needs to shine light into the darkest corners, space for seven inside, 45 inches of total screen size up front and 30 inches of total screen space in the back, and of course the group’s



Regardless of what the technical sheet will read, the Wagoneer as shown today does shape like the perfect tool for the brand to expand into new segments.



“Our new Grand Wagoneer Concept marks the first step in the rebirth of Wagoneer – a true and rare premium American icon,” said in a statement Christian Meunier, global president of the Jeep brand – FCA.



