1,400-HP Twin-Turbo Jeep Trackhawk Instantly Gaps Modified Porsche 911 Turbo S

Although its title as the most powerful SUV in the world has been usurped from within the ranks of its parent company, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk remains a serious contender in the high-performance SUV arena. Especially when the aftermarket world gets involved and almost doubles the available power.
Calling this white (with a black hood) SUV an unassuming Jeep Grand Cherokee would always qualify as an understatement when the Trackhawk nameplate is also involved. But this unit that was caught at the drag strip by the crew over at That Racing Channel on YouTube after recently wrapping up the latest tune-up is definitely next level. Or a tad beyond that, actually.
Of course, that’s what happens when the black hood is covering a fully built 411ci stroker that’s sporting a couple of 64-mm (2.51-in) turbos lending it some 20 PSI of boost for a total of around 1,400 horsepower. And, fortunately, this isn’t your average let’s meet and check up your ride kind of video, as we’re getting the whole story on the build during the presentation chapter starting off at the 5:50 mark.
But let’s not get ahead of ourselves, because TRC jumps in on the action from the get-go with a little boosted ride-along from 1:10 (there’s another version from 4:25, featuring a much-better looking representative of the TRC crew) before dropping the mph bomb.
That’s because at the 3:58-minute mark, we’re allowed to check out this Trackhawk’s solo attempt at ever-lasting Jeep glory as it gunned for the model’s quarter-mile record of 9:45s at 147 mph (almost 237 kph). The owner did explain it still needs some tune-ups because it only has a few runs under its belt, so we’re fully expecting to see another video of this high-performance monster snatching the complete record. For now, it grabbed the top mph trap speed with its 9:51s/151.92 mph (almost 245 kph) run.
Even better, this twin-turbo Trackhawk – which is capable of lifting its front end even though it probably weighs around 5,500 pounds with the driver in it – was also put into proper context with a couple of runs against a 991-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S and a brand-new Ducati Streetfighter V4S, both sporting their own devious sets of modifications.
We're not going to spoil the fun of watching these encounters from the 8:45 mark, but we can safely say that one battle was very close while the other (they were all of the rolling variety) delivered an insurmountable gap from the very beginning.
