Limited Edition Jeep Wrangler 1941 Crosses the Atlantic With a Factory Lift Kit

Jeep is in the process of celebrating its 80th anniversary, although we can’t say for sure whether its brand name was uttered for the very first time in 1941 or some time before that. The term “jeep” had already been in use by the U.S. Army as slang for new recruits or vehicles.
Meanwhile, the first genuine Jeep-branded product didn’t come out until 1945, but hey, who are we to tell Jeep when they should celebrate their 80th birthday? They are, after all, the makers of the oldest four-wheel-drive mass-production vehicles in the United States.
Of course, Jeep is now a global brand and has been for many decades. With that in mind, they’ve just sent out what’s set to become the most capable Wrangler ever in Britain, in the form of the limited-edition Wrangler 1941. It is based on the Rubicon spec and utilizes Jeep Performance Parts to deliver “class-leading off-road ability,” claims the U.S. carmaker.
Features include a two-inch (51-mm) suspension lift kit (straight from the factory), black door sill guards, front and rear splash guards, a black fuel filler door, all-weather mats, plus a 1941 hood decal, so the world knows you’re not driving just any Wrangler, but one with a special configuration. Pricing in the UK starts from £58,050 OTR, the equivalent of $80,527.
That is indeed a lot of money, though you should keep in mind that Wranglers are much more expensive in the UK than back home, where $80k almost gets you a 2021 Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. Also, Jeep is quite serious about this being a truly limited-edition model.
The Wrangler 1941 is available exclusively in four-door guise, powered by a 2.2-liter MultiJet diesel unit. Only 41 units will ever reach UK shores, where buyers will be able to choose between four colors: Brilliant Black, Granite Crystal, Firecracker Red, and Billet Silver. If you live in the UK, you can already check it out in showrooms and/or place an order while there’s still time.
