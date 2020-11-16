Jeep Officially Teases Something Roaring for the Wrangler, Hemi V8 in Tow?!

While the U.S. automaker is trying to look all environmentally friendly and boasts about the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe receiving the Green SUV of the Year title from the Green Car Journal, something V8 is lurking in the shadow. Or rather throwing up in the air lots of sand, considering the latest teaser from the company that was thrown roaring on social media...
Remember when Jeep panicked because of the incredible success of the reinvented Ford Bronco unveiling campaign – and threw in the PR heat of the battle one V8-Powered Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept?! Well, certainly no one can forget it, even though it’s not necessarily the first Wrangler one-off with a marvelous Hemi V8 under the hood.
While the 392 Concept didn’t sport the 2016 Jeep Trailcat’s monster of a 707-hp Hellcat engine under the hood, probably no one will feel cheated with the latest concept’s credentials – SRT's naturally aspirated 6.4-liter (392 cu. in.) has more than enough brunt force with 450 hp and 450 lb. ft. (610 Nm) of twist.
The only problem is the 392 was in the same boat as the fabled, official Coyote-swap, V8 option for the Bronco. Until now, if we get the subliminal (well, not so much, since we hear the engine roar) message coming from the latest social media teaser posted online by Jeep.
Hopefully, we’re on the same page as the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles officials and the Jeep Wrangler will be able to boast not just its plug-in hybrid credentials soon – but also some V8 love. Of course, nothing is for certain, though hopefully all planets will align when the “Adventure with power” pre-production model shown in the footage comes to life sometime next year.
More so, while the sound does hint towards V8 power under the Wrangler hood, there’s no guarantee the setup will be exactly the same as with the 392 prototype – though we can bet Jeep is carefully monitoring the Ford Bronco situation and will do everything in its power to rise above whatever performance model the competition has planned...
