Wrangler 4xe Commercial "Pale Blue Dot" Is Jeep Trying to Be Woke

Jeep is describing the Wrangler 4xe as the "first-ever electric Wrangler". Please note it doesn't say "all-electric", though that's probably what most people who don't really know what's what read. 187 photos



Because it doesn't sound as good? Because the



However, after watching this add, we can't shake the urge to accuse Jeep of hypocrisy. It's not like the brand is single-handedly responsible for climate change and the current state of the environment - hell, it might even bear a minimum responsibility compared to other brands (no, Volkswagen, we weren't singling you out, but now that you've mentioned it...). Still, you have to agree that it's a little too early to pose an environmental champion after you've only launched your first hybrid model. Sorry, BEFORE you've launched your first hybrid model.



Remember the "The Yada Yada" Seinfeld episode where Jerry's dentist started making Jewish jokes after just converting to Judaism, prompting the suspicion that was the only reason he switched faiths in the first place? It feels like



Here is another way to put it: Jeep feels like that friend we all have who's been eating hot wings and bacon their whole life, only to start calling people for it the moment they decide to go vegan. It's great that the



