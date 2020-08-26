Jeep Reveals December Is the Perfect Month for the Electrified Wrangler 4xe

Because electric vehicle batteries and extreme temperatures don’t really mix and match so well, automakers are usually refraining from promoting EVs during times of freeze-your-brain cold or total dehydration hotness. On the other hand, hybrids and most of all plug-in hybrids have no such reservations and Jeep is willingly delivering the official presentation of the Wrangler 4xe during the first month of winter.
This is not the first teaser for the 2021 Wrangler 4xe, with the tough off-road model known to prepare its arrival in the company’s electrified lineup family for quite some time now. European fans of the brand already have the option of selecting the Renegade 4xe and the Compass 4xe and the Wrangler counterpart should arrive at U.S. dealerships soon after the official presentation.
Said reveal is now known to happen sometimes in December, so we can bet Jeep will take the opportunity to present use with one final teaser that will finally pinpoint the exact date. Who knows, if the introduction takes place early on during the month Jeep might even have time to stock up dealers with the new Wrangler option before the year’s end so fans might enjoy an electric drive home back from Christmas shopping.
The overall styling of the Wrangler 4xe is not exactly a secret, given that both video teasers we have seen so far also featured the vehicle, unlike Jeep’s teasing of the Wagoneer (which scheduled to become official on September 3rd, by the way). From the latest we can even make up some of the specific 4xe detailing that will accompany the plug-in hybrid.
More to the point, Jeep is panning in on a wild and beautiful (also, appropriately snowy) nature show which reveals the Wrangler 4xe is on top of a rocky plateau or summit. The high point of view gradually zooms in on the hood of the off roader, featuring a partially blacked out hood with big 4xe writing and coloring. Well, from December Jeep is throwing the electrification gauntlet into Ford’s Bronco backyard. Game on.
Said reveal is now known to happen sometimes in December, so we can bet Jeep will take the opportunity to present use with one final teaser that will finally pinpoint the exact date. Who knows, if the introduction takes place early on during the month Jeep might even have time to stock up dealers with the new Wrangler option before the year’s end so fans might enjoy an electric drive home back from Christmas shopping.
The overall styling of the Wrangler 4xe is not exactly a secret, given that both video teasers we have seen so far also featured the vehicle, unlike Jeep’s teasing of the Wagoneer (which scheduled to become official on September 3rd, by the way). From the latest we can even make up some of the specific 4xe detailing that will accompany the plug-in hybrid.
More to the point, Jeep is panning in on a wild and beautiful (also, appropriately snowy) nature show which reveals the Wrangler 4xe is on top of a rocky plateau or summit. The high point of view gradually zooms in on the hood of the off roader, featuring a partially blacked out hood with big 4xe writing and coloring. Well, from December Jeep is throwing the electrification gauntlet into Ford’s Bronco backyard. Game on.