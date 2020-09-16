Toyota Yaris Debuts New Stricter EuroNCAP Test Protocols, Scores Five Stars

More on this:

1 Fiat Punto Is the First Zero-Star Car in the EuroNCAP Safety Tests

2 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class Gets the Five Star EuroNCAP Rating, Navara Has Four

3 Range Rover Velar Aces EuroNCAP Tests, Surprisingly Friendly for Pedestrians

4 Swift and Micra Get Tested by EuroNCAP, No Five Stars In Standard Trim

5 EuroNCAP Tests Fiat Doblo, It Gets Three Out of Five Safety Stars