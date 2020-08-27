2021 Dodge Durango Pricing Revealed, SRT Hellcat Has Each HP Worth $114

While the Auburn Hills, Michigan-based automaker doesn’t have the biggest lineup of them all there’s quick compensation. In the form of the SRT-enhanced versions of the Charger, Challenger, and Durango, of course. The latter is a very interesting SUV – it could cater to basic family needs with a 2021 model year entry price point of just $31,765 - or one could snatch the most powerful representative of the segment in the world.
Dodge has decided to officially reveal the associated cost for the entire Durango lineup when opting for the 2021 model year – the order books have opened for all models in the family with dealership availability scheduled for later this year, save for the SRT Hellcat. The latter is backlogged to this fall, with first deliveries ready by early next year.
As far as pricing is concerned, the base option is the Durango SXT RWD kicking off at less than $32k (MSRP, all pricing exclude destination), followed by the SXT AWD which adds a premium of $2,600 on top of that.
Next up is the GT trim which costs $35,965 with rear-wheel drive and $38,565 for AWD. Jump through the R/T ($45,305, RWD), Citadel ($47,805) and the SRT 392 AWD ($62,995) and you could land a Durango SRT Hellcat AWD for $80,995 (worth exactly $114 per hp!).
As far as the latter is considered, with its supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi Hellcat V8 engine good for 710 horsepower and 645 lb. ft. of torque, could be said its price is a bargain. Especially since the three-row SUV can charge to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, a National Hot Rod Association (NHRA)-certified quarter-mile time of 11.5 seconds and a 180-mph maximum speed.
The one caveat – FCA has officially announced it is exclusively offering the flagship for the 2021MY alone.
Novelties across the lineup also include the addition of the new Tow N Go Package for the 5.-7-liter Hemi V8 Durango R/T AWD starting from $52,900 as well as the repackaged Durango Citadel kicking off the luxury side of the equation at $47,805 (RWD) and $50,405 for the AWD version. Those unable to snatch the Hellcat might contend to the next best thing – the SRT 392 AWD which has a base price of $62,995.
