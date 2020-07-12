2009 Jeep Wrangler Gets a HEMI Engine Swap, Power Doubles to 425 HP

3 This Is How Rugged a Jeep Gladiator Can Get with the Right Parts

Now that the Ford Bronco reveal is just a few hours away – the official one, that is, because leaks are already popping up – we all but forgot that Jeep is still around. The nameplate that cemented the entire civilian off-road madness is in for quite a fight in the coming years, provided the Blue Oval nailed all the details of its upcoming game changer. 20 photos



That, and this 2009 Wrangler, which even if it didn’t roll off the assembly lines in this form, it’s a proud representative of what talent and money can do to the iconic off-roader.



Part of the Unlimited Rubicon bloodline, the SUV used to pack a 3.8-liter V6. It wasn’t incredibly powerful, as it only developed a bit over 200 hp, but it got you places, no matter where those places were.



That engine was not enough though for someone, who decided to remove it and drop in its place a much meatier 6.1-liter HEMI V8. That’s right, this is a



To handle the increased amount of brute force, the garage behind this build, Phoenix, Arizona-based Cutting Edge 4X4, tampered with some other elements of the SUV as well. The Jeep now packs Fox performance shocks, a Performance Steering Components cylinder assist steering kit, Ron Davis aluminum radiator, and of course a



The rest of the Wrangler remains pretty much stock. The vehicle is wrapped in a Deep Water Blue Pearl paint, and it comes with a roll cage, a snorkel, and a few other modified elements.



