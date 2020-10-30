Enjoy the Freshest Air in Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator With the Mirrors Still On

Given the current state of the world, a breath of fresh air is certainly something that has easily become as precious as gold. And automotive enthusiasts know very well there are so very few models out there currently capable of dropping most of their attire (as in both the soft-top and certain body parts) while rock-crawling for the adventure of a lifetime. In case you need two fine examples of the niche, look no further than Jeep’s own Wrangler and Gladiator.

123 photos