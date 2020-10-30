Enjoy the Freshest Air in Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator With the Mirrors Still On

Given the current state of the world, a breath of fresh air is certainly something that has easily become as precious as gold. And automotive enthusiasts know very well there are so very few models out there currently capable of dropping most of their attire (as in both the soft-top and certain body parts) while rock-crawling for the adventure of a lifetime. In case you need two fine examples of the niche, look no further than Jeep’s own Wrangler and Gladiator.
Of course, there will be fans that give a shoutout to Ford’s 2021 Bronco as proudly reentering the category, but there are still a few months before the Blue Oval rival will make its way into dealer lots. As such, if you’re looking for topless and doorless adventures right now, better snatch a showroom example of the Wrangler or Gladiator.
And not just because of their innate off-roading abilities, but also because Fiat Chrysler has taken the time to prepare an entire world of factory-baked accessories through its Mopar subsidiary. “Mopar offers more than 500 quality-tested, factory-backed performance parts and accessories across the entire Jeep lineup,” explains Mark Bosanac, Head of Mopar Service, Parts and Customer Care, FCA – North America.
Best of all, the range continues to expand – the latest addition to the roster being Mopar’s new “doors-off mirror kit” for the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator. Put simply, this accessory allows for a safer drive when enjoying the extreme open-air experience of not having lateral or upper protection against the elements.
Mopar knows very well it needs to compete with a raft of aftermarket options, so its new doors-off mirrors have been developed and tested according to the highest standards, looking to achieve that OEM look without compromising the field of view or adding additional distortion through vibration.
Installation is simple – the owner just needs the standard T40 bit wrench from the stock tool kit of the Wrangler or Gladiator. Each mirror kit has the mounting brackets finished with an anti-corrosion undercoat and features a black powder-coat look, with the new accessory available both in the U.S. and Canada for 2018- and 2020-onwards Wranglers and Gladiators, respectively, with a MSRP of $295.
