Jumping 2021 Ford Bronco Prototype Teased, It's Certainly Not Mater From "Cars"

Ever since the Blue Oval finally returned to the wild with the all-new Bronco family, most of what we've seen are prototypes of the 2021 model year. We know they look the part, but the company still stresses from time to time these are not the actual units that will quickly churn out of the Michigan Truck Plant in Wayne, Michigan. And we got really used to seeing them out and about without any sort of camouflage that Ford got us immediately intrigued when it reverted back to the old attire.

111 photos