Jumping 2021 Ford Bronco Prototype Teased, It's Certainly Not Mater From "Cars"

Ever since the Blue Oval finally returned to the wild with the all-new Bronco family, most of what we've seen are prototypes of the 2021 model year. We know they look the part, but the company still stresses from time to time these are not the actual units that will quickly churn out of the Michigan Truck Plant in Wayne, Michigan. And we got really used to seeing them out and about without any sort of camouflage that Ford got us immediately intrigued when it reverted back to the old attire.
Actually, we know the clock is ticking and the company has already started building pre-production units at the historical Bronco production location. So, it’s even more interesting to find out what hides underneath the camouflaged example Ford has merrily shared on social media a few hours ago.
While the pose itself and the design of the grille air intakes brought us memories of joining the kids to see the adventures of one Tow Mater (which is inspired by a 1956 or 1957 International Harvester) from Cars, we can at least be sure we are not dealing with some tribute to Lightning McQueen's friend / sidekick.
So, with the crazy option ruled out, we are left with a few hunches – the same ones expressed by Ford’s Twitter followers. While the company is keeping it zipped, silence is also an answer, so the fans are definitely on to something. And the rumor mill supports the questions, since it recently uncovered a new trademark filing that included the word “Warthog” associated with “land motor vehicles.” Well... that narrows it down.
Taking everything with a grain of salt is highly advised, but it could be made a case for the Blue Oval not reusing the Raptor name for the performance version of the Bronco, since the latter has been devised as a rather independent sub-brand. One thing is for sure – still no V8, because the company rebuked it in the feed.
Interestingly enough, we found a different snippet of information hidden in the comment section – the eagerly awaited 2021 Bronco pricing details will be shared before the fall’s end as regular ordering has been scheduled for this December.
While the pose itself and the design of the grille air intakes brought us memories of joining the kids to see the adventures of one Tow Mater (which is inspired by a 1956 or 1957 International Harvester) from Cars, we can at least be sure we are not dealing with some tribute to Lightning McQueen's friend / sidekick.
So, with the crazy option ruled out, we are left with a few hunches – the same ones expressed by Ford’s Twitter followers. While the company is keeping it zipped, silence is also an answer, so the fans are definitely on to something. And the rumor mill supports the questions, since it recently uncovered a new trademark filing that included the word “Warthog” associated with “land motor vehicles.” Well... that narrows it down.
Taking everything with a grain of salt is highly advised, but it could be made a case for the Blue Oval not reusing the Raptor name for the performance version of the Bronco, since the latter has been devised as a rather independent sub-brand. One thing is for sure – still no V8, because the company rebuked it in the feed.
Interestingly enough, we found a different snippet of information hidden in the comment section – the eagerly awaited 2021 Bronco pricing details will be shared before the fall’s end as regular ordering has been scheduled for this December.
Testing. Testing. Is this thing on? ¤ #FordBronco pic.twitter.com/9oGCIeX5Jc— Ford Motor Company (@Ford) September 15, 2020