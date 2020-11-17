Leaked 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Shows V8 HEMI Glory With 470 HP

So, the Blue Oval introduced the reinvented Bronco back in July and just prior to the official reveal Jeep ingloriously attempted to divert attention towards its own series of rock crawlers. Of course, everyone saw through the teaser as a feeble attempt to quench the developing star power of the Ford model, but at least the company understood that you couldn’t fight off the darkness with smoke – you need the actual campfire...
Which is probably why the Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept is just about ready to morph – from 12 pm EDT on Tuesday, November 17th - into the series-production... 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392. And because the rumor mill is always vigilant, we also have a huge picture gallery with the four-door HEMI V8 rock crawler just a few hours before the actual introduction.
It’s been decades since Jeep hasn’t equipped out of factory a Wrangler SUV with a roaring V8 engine, according to The Detroit News, and it could be all thanks to the brewing rivalry between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Ford.
No matter the cause, the four-door 2021 Wrangler Rubicon 392 is all set to arrive at dealerships early next year, sporting the same 6.4-liter (392 cu. in.) as the prototype version we all met last summer. It’s just about the same vehicle, through and through, although it appears some of the credentials have been enhanced for the production version.
This is because the factory-baked 392 won't arrive with the same power ratings for the HEMI V8. As such, horsepower count has gone up from 450 to 470 ponies, the torque is also increased from 450 to 470 lb. ft. (637 Nm) and thus the zero to 60 mph (96 kph) has gone down from under five seconds to precisely 4.5s.
Jeep is already envisioning the Wrangler Rubicon 392 as a drag strip master (!), so they’re also throwing in the quarter-mile time of exactly 13 seconds. Because you need to be quick when partaking in such activities, the company has also included a Wrangler-first eight-speed automatic transmission with aluminum paddle shifters behind the steering wheel.
There’s even an active dual-mode exhaust system (we heard it just a few hours ago thanks to Jeep’s social media teaser) and other tarmac-ripping aids include the Torque Reserve system or the AMax shifting (just like on the Hellcat-toting Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, once the most powerful SUV in the world).
Of course, Jeep hasn’t forgotten Wrangler owners love to go off-roading, so the Rubicon 392 allegedly has 10.3 inches (26 cm) of ground clearance for water fording at up to 32.5 inches (82.55 cm) in depth. Also, the Toledo factory is going to manufacture the new version with the Gladiator Mojave hood as standard equipment, for both increased air intake and better looks.
