2021 Jeep Cherokee Freedom Edition Celebrates the 4x4 Brand's Military Heritage

After a two-decade absence from the U.S. lineup, the Cherokee Freedom Edition has been revived with front- and all-wheel-drive options. Based on the Latitude trim level, this model stands out in the crowd with the help of an Oscar Mike Military Star hood decal and two American Flag declas on the doors.
The Freedom Edition further sweetens the deal with gloss-black roof rails, a matte-black surround for the front grille, blacked-out badging, and matte-black aluminum wheels. Depending on the drivetrain, the 2021 Cherokee in this specification wears 225/55R18 all-seasons or 225/60R18 touring tires.
Priced from $27,705 and $29,205 excluding destination charge, the military-themed crossover is finished in white or gray as standard. Black Crystal, Slate Blue, and Olive Green cost $245 extra. As far as the interior is concerned, the Oscar Mike-embroidered front seats and liquid-titanium garnish are the only highlights. Jeep can spruce up the cabin with the $265 Mopar Interior Package, which includes a cargo-area liner and slush mats.
Both variants of the Freedom Edition feature black cloth for the seats, Uconnect 4 infotainment with a 7.0-inch display, and normal-duty suspension. The only motor available is the 2.4-liter Tigershark with start-stop function, variable valve timing, a flow-control valve intake manifold, and a nine-speed automatic transmission supplied by ZF Friedrichshafen.
As you’re well aware, the motor and tranny are notorious for their problems. The electro-hydraulic MultiAir technology developed by Fiat Chrysler requires more oil to lubricate the Tigershark’s internals, hence the excessive oil consumption that led to a class-action lawsuit. FCA quietly acknowledged this defect in 2015 through a technical service bulletin about substandard piston rings that may cause the alleged excess oil consumption.
The ZF 9HP box, on the other hand, has been recalled on numerous occasions by the original equipment manufacturer and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. Even with updated software, many owners of the Cherokee report unsatisfactory performance that includes rough shifting and big jolts.
Priced from $27,705 and $29,205 excluding destination charge, the military-themed crossover is finished in white or gray as standard. Black Crystal, Slate Blue, and Olive Green cost $245 extra. As far as the interior is concerned, the Oscar Mike-embroidered front seats and liquid-titanium garnish are the only highlights. Jeep can spruce up the cabin with the $265 Mopar Interior Package, which includes a cargo-area liner and slush mats.
Both variants of the Freedom Edition feature black cloth for the seats, Uconnect 4 infotainment with a 7.0-inch display, and normal-duty suspension. The only motor available is the 2.4-liter Tigershark with start-stop function, variable valve timing, a flow-control valve intake manifold, and a nine-speed automatic transmission supplied by ZF Friedrichshafen.
As you’re well aware, the motor and tranny are notorious for their problems. The electro-hydraulic MultiAir technology developed by Fiat Chrysler requires more oil to lubricate the Tigershark’s internals, hence the excessive oil consumption that led to a class-action lawsuit. FCA quietly acknowledged this defect in 2015 through a technical service bulletin about substandard piston rings that may cause the alleged excess oil consumption.
The ZF 9HP box, on the other hand, has been recalled on numerous occasions by the original equipment manufacturer and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. Even with updated software, many owners of the Cherokee report unsatisfactory performance that includes rough shifting and big jolts.