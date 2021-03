Custom Jeep Wrangler up for Grabs With 6.4L HEMI V8 and Six-Speed Manual

This is an imposing machine, both mechanically and visually. In the latter sense, we can see that it features a Sunset Orange exterior with a color-matched removable hardtop, AEV bumpers and intake snorkel, custom fender flares and step sliders, and 17-inch AEV Savegre wheels with 37” BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires. A closer look also reveals the custom LED lights, AEV heat-reduction hood, Mopar windshield, and tinted windows.Plenty of work was done underneath as well, where the suspension system now boasts an AEV 4.5-inch (114-mm) lift kit , high-capacity springs, and adjustable front/rear control arms. Other important mods include the Reid Racing heavy-duty high steer knuckles and the Baer brake kit with drilled and slotted rotors.Moving on to the interior, you get black leather seats and a stock leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, but also plenty of custom bits. Highlights include the AEV Rear Vision System with rearview camera, LED interior lighting, custom accessory switches, as well as a Stealth Shelf rear floor and custom under-seat lockboxes, just to name a few.According to Bring a Trailer , that previously mentioned 6.4-liter HEMI V8 unit was installed by the same tuner and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox with a dual-range transfer case.You also get multiple running gear modifications , like the Dynatrack high pinion semi-float rear axle assembly, Sierra Gear & Axle 4.56 gears, Fox 2.0 Performance Series ATS steering stabilizer, covers for both the front and rear differentials, a driver’s side rear seat footwell heatshield, and a MagnaFlow stainless steel exhaust.Considering how much money went into building this Wrangler , we don’t expect it to be a cheap purchase.