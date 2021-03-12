Custom Jeep Wrangler up for Grabs With 6.4L HEMI V8 and Six-Speed Manual

If you thought NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover was something special, wait until you read all about this 2015 Jeep Wrangler. It’s been heavily modified by American Expedition Vehicles (AEV), and it now boasts a 6.4-liter HEMI V8 engine to go with the custom exterior and interior. A lot of work went into this truck, to the point where it now looks like it could conquer just about any terrain, on this planet and beyond.

