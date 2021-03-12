Custom Jeep Wrangler up for Grabs With 6.4L HEMI V8 and Six-Speed Manual

If you thought NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover was something special, wait until you read all about this 2015 Jeep Wrangler. It’s been heavily modified by American Expedition Vehicles (AEV), and it now boasts a 6.4-liter HEMI V8 engine to go with the custom exterior and interior. A lot of work went into this truck, to the point where it now looks like it could conquer just about any terrain, on this planet and beyond.
This is an imposing machine, both mechanically and visually. In the latter sense, we can see that it features a Sunset Orange exterior with a color-matched removable hardtop, AEV bumpers and intake snorkel, custom fender flares and step sliders, and 17-inch AEV Savegre wheels with 37” BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires. A closer look also reveals the custom LED lights, AEV heat-reduction hood, Mopar windshield, and tinted windows.
Plenty of work was done underneath as well, where the suspension system now boasts an AEV 4.5-inch (114-mm) lift kit, high-capacity springs, and adjustable front/rear control arms. Other important mods include the Reid Racing heavy-duty high steer knuckles and the Baer brake kit with drilled and slotted rotors.
Moving on to the interior, you get black leather seats and a stock leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, but also plenty of custom bits. Highlights include the AEV Rear Vision System with rearview camera, LED interior lighting, custom accessory switches, as well as a Stealth Shelf rear floor and custom under-seat lockboxes, just to name a few.
According to Bring a Trailer, that previously mentioned 6.4-liter HEMI V8 unit was installed by the same tuner and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox with a dual-range transfer case.
You also get multiple running gear modifications, like the Dynatrack high pinion semi-float rear axle assembly, Sierra Gear & Axle 4.56 gears, Fox 2.0 Performance Series ATS steering stabilizer, covers for both the front and rear differentials, a driver’s side rear seat footwell heatshield, and a MagnaFlow stainless steel exhaust.
Considering how much money went into building this Wrangler, we don’t expect it to be a cheap purchase.
