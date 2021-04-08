Custom 1968 Chevrolet Impala With Turbo V8 Hits the Drag Strip, Runs Fast

The Chevrolet Impala is dead. GM discontinued the sedan in 2020, and it might not return since four-doors are no longer in fashion. But it remains one of the brand's most iconic nameplate thanks to the impact that the first four generations had on the American car market. Classic Impalas are also in high demand now, while some have been transformed into stunning restomods.
This 1968 drop-top is one of them. It's not exactly a proper restomod, though. Apart from the wheels, it retains the original design features of the 1968 Impala; it's more of a nicely restored donk riding on 26-inch rollers. But it hides a turbocharged V8 under the hood and the presence of a more modern drivetrain pushes it into restomod territory.
This late 1960s Impala comes from In & Out Customs, a shop that usually handles mechanical and wheel upgrades. The owner of the shop, known as DonkMaster, takes many of his creations drag racing. Yes, believe it or not, there's a special drag racing series for donks!
Anyway, we don't know much about what lurks under the hood of this shiny Impala, but it sounds as menacing as turbocharged V8s get. The massive rear wheels don't prevent it from doing huge burnouts, and its quarter-mile run is just as impressive.
There's no timer at the finish line, so we don't know exactly how quick it is, but it looks like the Impala can run the quarter-mile in just under 12 seconds. And that's not bad for a build that's supposed to be a donk cruiser rather than a drag machine.
In case you missed it, this Oldsmobile Cutlass donk is also the work of In & Out Customs. It would be cool to see them go against each other down the quarter-mile. Meanwhile, hit play to check out the 1968 Impala.
This late 1960s Impala comes from In & Out Customs, a shop that usually handles mechanical and wheel upgrades. The owner of the shop, known as DonkMaster, takes many of his creations drag racing. Yes, believe it or not, there's a special drag racing series for donks!
Anyway, we don't know much about what lurks under the hood of this shiny Impala, but it sounds as menacing as turbocharged V8s get. The massive rear wheels don't prevent it from doing huge burnouts, and its quarter-mile run is just as impressive.
There's no timer at the finish line, so we don't know exactly how quick it is, but it looks like the Impala can run the quarter-mile in just under 12 seconds. And that's not bad for a build that's supposed to be a donk cruiser rather than a drag machine.
In case you missed it, this Oldsmobile Cutlass donk is also the work of In & Out Customs. It would be cool to see them go against each other down the quarter-mile. Meanwhile, hit play to check out the 1968 Impala.