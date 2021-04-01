Martian Rover We All Forgot About Sends Back Defying Selfie

Mint 1972 Chevrolet Corvette Looks Sharp in Rare Steel Cities Gray Color

Classic muscle cars look extremely fetching in flashy colors, so it's not surprising that collectors are chasing the blue, red, yellow, and green ones more. Personally, I'm a sucker for Mopar's High-Impact colors, but this 1972 Corvette is proof that grey can look outstanding on certain shapes. 12 photos



It might have something to do with the fact that this 50-year-old Corvette looks almost brand-new, but the metallic gray goes really well with the chrome work and the black leather interior. It's pretty much a stealth fighter on wheels, but only when the gray paint doesn't get a slight green tint in direct sunlight.



Paint aside, it's incredible that this Corvette shows only 3,300 miles (5,310 km) on the odometer. Not only it's been stored for decades, but the car's owner took really good care of it. Apparently, this car remained with its original owner for 45 years and won a few awards from the National Corvette Restorers Society in 2018. And it's currently being auctioned off on



As you might have already guessed, it comes with 1972 purchase paperwork and a big stack of factory literature, documentation, and certificates. It also features a color-matched removable hard-top, a black soft-top, and a numbers-matching engine.



Speaking of which, this



The mill works with a four-speed manual transmission and a Positraction rear end equipped with a 3.36:1 gear ratio. The car has been serviced within the past two years, so it's in full working order.



There seems to be a heated debate on the auction site on whether this car should be driven or parked in a museum. What do you think? Let me know in the comments section below.



